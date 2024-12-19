New Mandates Require Schools to Install Ballistic Glass for Enhanced Protection

School children can be more safe with ballistic glass in their classrooms Glass is the weakest entry point for a school building

It’s a great comfort to know that students can be protected even through the weakest point in the classroom. The windows.” — former elementary teacher Kaylee Long

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With crime rates rising and the risk of break-ins prevalent, states across the country are now mandating that schools install security measures such as bulletproof glass in their buildings. Ballistic glass is the leading building material that is far stronger than security film or impact glass, ensuring the students inside are safe from outside harm.“It’s a great comfort to know that students can be protected even through the weakest point in the classroom. The windows.” Says former elementary teacher Kaylee Long, “I’d want to mandate it to ensure the safety of the kids.”States such as Utah and Texas have already mandated window safety protocols, requiring ballistic glass or security film to be installed in all the schools and their classrooms. Several more states are making this standard mandatory in the coming year. 2025 is the year installations for security windows will become more prevalent.“We know school threats are getting more intense because we are getting contacted by school and state officials every day regarding the matter,” says Quin Denning, CEO of Armitek LLC, a leading manufacturer of ballistic glass.Ballistic glass companies such as Armitek LLC are preparing to install glass in hundreds of schools requiring the new security standards. With the need rising exponentially among the bulletproof glass industry, glass companies are backordered on fulfilling needs on time. Schools are jumping ahead to get their glass ordered now so they can exceed the standard before deadlines are up.For more information on ballistic glass and how it can enhance the security of your schools, visit Armitek LLC at www.armitek.com or contact us directly.About Armitek LLCArmitek LLC is a leading manufacturer of high-quality ballistic glass designed for superior protection in both residential and commercial applications. Known for its commitment to innovation and safety, Armitek LLC offers cutting-edge glass solutions that go above and beyond traditional bullet-resistant options. Armitek’s ballistic glass is the thinnest bullet-resistant glass in the world and still holds true to the ballistic UL 752 standards.

