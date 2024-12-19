Nationwide Carjackings on the Rise: Thieves are Convicted Across the Country

Windows are the weakest entry point when breaking into a car. Smash and Grab Protection can keep the windows from shattering upon break-in.

How cars can be protected with Smash and Grab Protection

Most people don’t realize how vulnerable auto glass is to breakage. We have a patented process for Smash and Grab Protection that helps prevent the intruder from breaking into the car window.” — Quin Denning, CEO of Armitek LLC, a leading manufacturer of ballistic glass

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The increase of smash and grab carjackings are increasing across the entire country. Thieves are not only reaching inside the cars to steal valuables, but ID’s as well. Car owners are fearing that regardless of locking their cars, their windows will be broken into and their valuables stolen.“These invasive, random crimes cause financial stress and strip the victims and their communities of a sense of security,” Attorney General Henry said from Pennsylvania. “These defendants are charged with breaking into vehicles, often by smashing a window, to steal personal items, and then violating the victims even further by accessing their bank accounts.”Hundreds of people are left with broken car windows and stolen valuables including identities. This all can be prevented by stopping the criminal from breaking in the windows in the first place. One of the most effective ways to slow the carjacker from breaking in a car is by putting a protection that can help prevent smash and grab.“Most people don’t realize how vulnerable auto glass is to breakage,” says Quin Denning, CEO of Armitek LLC, a leading manufacturer of security products. “We have a patented process for Smash and Grab Protection that helps prevent the intruder from breaking into the car window.”Windows are susceptible to shattering and easy access to get valuables inside. If every car was secured with a Smash and Grab Protection, it would help prevent the entire window from shattering at the first strike and for the burglar to steal the valuables inside. Those who secure their windows would be more safe from stolen identities and valuable information from their cars.For more information on how to enhance the security of your car or property, visit Armitek LLC at armitek.com or contact us directly.About Armitek LLCArmitek LLC is a leading manufacturer of high-quality ballistic glass designed for superior protection in both residential and commercial applications. Known for its commitment to innovation and safety, Armitek LLC offers cutting-edge glass solutions that go above and beyond traditional bullet-resistant options. Armitek’s ballistic glass is the thinnest bullet-resistant glass in the world and still holds true to the ballistic UL 752 standards.

Smash and Grab Protection

