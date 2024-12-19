ASAPP OXP® Version 20.0 Roadmap Enhancement

ASAPP Financial Technology is thrilled to announce the release of its latest version, ASAPP OXP® Version 20, on December 19th.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ASAPP Financial Technology product team is excited to deliver Version 20, the fourth major Roadmap Enhancement release this year.This Roadmap Enhancement release, launched on December 19th, includes several exciting new features and platform enhancements to the Origination and Engagement feature sets to improve both member and staff experiences.OriginationAssociated with the Origination feature sets we have introduced several items: Signzy Biometric Verification, Biometric Verification Integration, Manageable Business Declarations and other additional general platform improvements identified by our Client-Partner community.As part of our ongoing efforts to mitigate potential frauds associated with online applications, biometric capability will be added to the online personal identification methods so that the individuals can scan their photo id using their device camera and validate their identity through facial recognition and comparison. This new biometric feature has been added to the business application platform through our new Strategic Partner Signzy.With version 20, Jumio is replaced with Signzy’s robust technology as our biometrics identity verification partner. All Credit Union who are currently using Jumio will automatically transition over to Signzy for the photo identification method.The declaration questions for business step, within the business origination flow, as well as the declaration questions in the individual’s step on a business application, can now be managed similar to declarations on retail applications. Client-Partners can control the language and behavior as well as identify if a certain declaration is required or required for certain type of application or an individual.EngagementAssociated with the Engagement feature sets we have introduced: Phase 1 - Automating the creation of conversations, opportunities or concerns from ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™ results, time zone configuration and timestamp conversion, SMS template support & member authentication via Email or SMS.Phase 1 saved Opportunity Engine templates can now be configured for opportunities, conversations or concerns. When the query is run, users can generate the associated CRM object in a single click - the Platform will use the configuration on file for the template and autogenerate the existing import workbook on behalf of the user. This enhancement is Phase 1 of a multi-release initiative to eliminate the existing manual process of running queries and defining the field requirements of each CRM object that needs to be created to expose the data insights across the ASAPP OXP Team PortalTo improve the ability for staff to understand the exact time that certain actions took place, Client-Partners can now identify their preferred time zone. Fields that display timestamp data are automatically converted to the credit union’s preferred time zone, this includes all supporting staff.Client-Partners with a Twilio account can now enable SMS templates alongside Email templates. SMS templates are managed in the same manner as an email template and support the same merge fields- the system will use the mobile/cell phone number on file for the linked member as the recipient address.Also, a new member authentication widget has been added to the summary page of all retail and business member profiles. CRM users can select an existing email or phone number on file for the member and generate a randomized six (6)-digit code to be delivered to the selected address. When the member reads the code they received, staff can click a button to indicate that the member was verified. The Access History page added in Version 20 tracks this authentication event.The Platform Support and Operations Team and the Platform Development and Implementation teams are available and happy to answer questions about how your team can leverage Version 20 enhancements for greater ROI.-30-About ASAPP Financial Technology:ASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has help over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.Media ContactsTony DunhamChief Revenue and Marketing OfficerASAPP Financial Technology705.297.2276tony.dunham@asappbanking.com

