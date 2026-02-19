Mosaik Credit Union Launches ASAPP OXP® Lending Origination, Becoming First to Integrate Mambu Core Banking

Mosaik Credit Union launches full ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform, becoming the first CU to integrate Mambu Core Banking

TRURO, NOVA SCOTIA , CANADA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaik Credit Union is proud to announce the successful launch of the full ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform, marking a major milestone in its digital transformation journey. With this implementation, Mosaik becomes the first credit union to integrate the Mambu Core Banking system with both ASAPP’s Account Origination and Lending Origination Feature Sets, setting a new benchmark for innovation and member centric service delivery in Atlantic Canada.Mosaik Credit Union, who was previously an ASAPP OXPAccount Origination user through a partner-relationship selected ASAPP Financial Technology to support its digital transformation initiatives including implementing digital / mobile account and lending origination for retail and business members, customer relationship management, and member engagement journeys. The implementation project kicked off in September and successfully followed both planned timelines and pre-established budgets. This week’s deployment introduces a comprehensive suite of capabilities designed to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and elevate the digital experience for both members and staff.A Robust Feature Set to Power Mosaik’s Digital FutureThe ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform implementation includes:• Full Mambu Core Banking integration across Account and Lending Origination — a first amongst ASAPP OXPClient-Partners.• Enhanced CRM functionality, enabling deeper member insights and more personalized service.• Expanded Account Origination capabilities, building on Mosaik’s existing Platform usage.• Multi product Lending Origination expansion, supporting a broader range of lending products, full integration with CUMIS insurance, configurable workflows, and ASAPP OXP’s powerful and highly configurable multiMATRIX Lending Adjudication Engine™.• Data Warehouse and Opportunity Engine integration, unlocking advanced analytics and growth opportunities.• Enterprise Content Management (ECM) for centralized document management, ensuring all member and application information is securely stored in one place.Key Features Delivering Immediate ImpactEarly feedback from Mosaik’s teams highlights several standout capabilities:• Comprehensive CRM audit trails supporting strong compliance and regulatory readiness.• Flexible authentication options, including SMS and email verification within CRM workflows.• Product specific lending limits within LOS, enabling more precise risk management.• Automatic Surplus Share account creation, enhancing the existing connectivity with Mambu to reduce manual staff activities• Rapid response and resolution on tickets and bugs from the ASAPP support team, ensuring a smooth rollout and continuous improvement.A Strategic Step Forward for Member Experience“With the launch of the full ASAPP OXPPlatform, we’re strengthening our commitment to delivering a seamless, modern, and efficient digital experience for our members,” said Mike Wilcox, Chief Integration Officer “This platform gives our staff the tools they need to serve members more effectively, while positioning Mosaik for continued innovation in the years ahead.”ASAPP OXP’s integration with Mambu represents a significant advancement in the Canadian credit union ecosystem, demonstrating what’s possible when modern core banking technology meets a purpose built origination and CRM platform.With Mosaik’s switch to a direct relationship with ASAPP Financial Technology, the Mosaik team has now gained access to the full ASAPP Financial Technology Platform Solutions and Client-Partner community ecosystems.“After years of working with ASAPP’s Account Origination Platform, and experiencing the high-level of service and dedication by their team to our credit union’s business objectives and member satisfaction goals, we knew that becoming a direct partner with ASAPP Financial Technology was the right choice for Mosaik,” noted Krystle Clyke, Chief Executive Officer. “Given the upcoming end-of-life of our current LOS and potential changes in CRM availability, we knew it was important to select a partner that had demonstrated both strong technology capabilities but also a commitment to successful integration for Atlantic credit unions. Most importantly, we wanted to build a strong relationship with a partner that was able to deliver a proven, complete, and fully integrated member experience platform. We’re excited to be leading the way in Atlantic Canada with the ASAPP Financial Technology team and look forward to supporting other Atlantic Canadian credit union partners in their journey.”The ASAPP Financial Technology team was proud to be selected by Mosaik Credit Union to deliver a full set of origination and member engagement capabilities last Spring. Once the Mosaik team completed their Mambu core banking system launch last June, their implementation project started in late Summer and went extremely well because of the dedication and collaboration by all project team resources.“Mosaik Credit Union has been a true champion of the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform in Atlantic Canada. They have now become our second direct Client-Partner headquartered in Nova Scotia and we’re grateful for the strong Strategic Partnership that has been built together,” said JR Pierman, ASAPP Finanical Technology’s President and CEO. “They’re impact on the Platform Roadmap and Client-Partner Community will be very positive and we look forward to working directly with additional passionate and engaged Atlantic credit unions in the future, leveraging off this experience.”– 30 –About Mosaik Credit UnionMosaik Credit Union is a member owned financial cooperative proudly serving communities across Nova Scotia. Formed through the merger of three local credit unions with deep roots in their respective regions, Mosaik’s nine branch locations combine community driven values with a forward-thinking approach to banking.With a focus on personalized service, digital innovation, and sustainable growth, Mosaik is committed to delivering modern financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of retail and business members alike. The credit union continues to invest in technology, partnerships, and people to ensure members have access to seamless, secure, and convenient financial services wherever they are.Headquartered in Nova Scotia, Mosaik Credit Union remains dedicated to strengthening local communities while leading with innovation across Atlantic Canada.Contact Info Mosaikmosaikcu.ca1-866-318-7541info@mosaikcu.caCorporate Office347 Willow StreetTruro, Nova ScotiaB2N 5A6Media Contact:Katie HamiltonManager, Marketing and Communicationskhamilton@mosaikcu.ca902-895-0017About ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Member Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has helped over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union market.

