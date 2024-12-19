OSDE Releases Revised Social Studies Standards - Walters: These Standards Meet Oklahomans’ Demand for Excellent, Pro-American Education

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has released updated social studies standards for the State of Oklahoma. The new standards are among the strongest in the country: pro- America, pro-American exceptionalism, and strengthen civics and constitutional studies across every grade. They include Supt. Walters Bible curriculum recommendations and mention the Bible and its historical impact over 40 times. These new standards reflect what the people of Oklahoma – and all across America – have long been demanding of their public schools: a return to education curricula that upholds pro-family, pro-American values.

The standards focus on the full and true context of our nation’s founding and teach American history accurately and in full context: the good, the bad, and sometimes, the ugly. The standards also include richer, more substantive context surrounding Oklahoma’s Tribal history and the impact and significance of the Tulsa Greenwood District, also known as Black Wall Street, and civil rights issues throughout Oklahoma’s history. With full knowledge of our state and national history, the next generation of Oklahomans will be equipped to carry on the American founders’ vision of fortitude, justice, and self-government.

“Oklahoma is putting the Bible and the historical impact of Christianity back in school. We are demanding that our children learn the full and true context of our nation’s founding and of the principles that made and continue to make America great and exceptional,” said Walters. “I am proud that Oklahoma is taking the lead in putting President Trump’s education agenda into practice. We are presenting a successful model that others can emulate for how to restore public education and eradicate radical woke influences from our schools.

“These new standards fully and unabashedly answer the mandate that voters demanded upon electing President Trump: no more woke, radical indoctrination. No more racially divisive, hyper sexualized, watered down, weak curriculum that has left us with the worst public education outcomes in our history. Our children deserve more, they deserve better. And these standards deliver.” Academic subject matter standards are concise, written descriptions of what students are expected to know and be able to do at a specific stage of their education.

Academic standards describe educational objectives (i.e., what students should have learned by the end of a course, grade level or grade span), but they do not describe a particular teaching practice, curriculum or assessment method.

The revised social studies standards are available for public comment through January 21, 2025. Feedback received during the public comment period will be reviewed by the OSDE for consideration in the revision process.