Rateliff Sings Rateliff | Denver EATSS Returns with Indigenous Food, Art, and Nathaniel Rateliff with Colorado Symphony

Denver EATSS 2025

Patrons can purchase tickets to the pre-concert Denver EATSS event presented by the American Indian College Fund

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorado Symphony and the American Indian College Fund proudly announce a thrilling collaboration with acclaimed singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff for two unforgettable performances on April 11 and 12, 2025, at Denver’s Boettcher Concert Hall, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the American Indian College Fund. The concert will feature new orchestrations of Rateliff’s most beloved songs, showcasing his signature sound reimagined through the lush and dynamic lens of a full symphony orchestra.Hailing from Denver, Nathaniel Rateliff has captured audiences worldwide with his soulful voice and heartfelt songwriting. His partnership with the Colorado Symphony marks a homecoming celebration, blending his deeply personal music with the grandeur of orchestral performance.“I’m excited to collaborate with the Colorado Symphony to showcase some of my work in a new and beautiful format,” said Rateliff. “This partnership provides a unique opportunity to delve deeper into my songs with the richness of a full orchestra. I look forward to sharing this special experience with my hometown audience.”In conjunction with the concert, patrons can also purchase tickets to Denver EATSS , presented by the American Indian College Fund. This unforgettable event promises a fully immersive experience of Indigenous cuisine, art, and music, bringing together the traditions and diversity of Native culture in celebration of the American Indian College Fund’s mission to support Native scholars. EATSS offers a unique opportunity to support the College Fund’s work in transforming the lives of Native students through higher education.The evening begins with the EATSS event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., featuring culinary masterpieces from some of the country’s most celebrated Indigenous chefs, including Chef Paul Natrall and Chef Andrea Conde, among others. The celebration extends beyond food, showcasing original artwork from up-and-coming American Indian artists from the prestigious Institute of American Indian Arts, providing a unique glimpse into Native creativity and tradition. Denver EATSS will be hosted in the Studio Loft at Ellie Caulkins Opera House.Tickets for Rateliff Sings Rateliff with the Colorado Symphony and Denver EATSS go on sale to the general public on December 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. MST through the Colorado Symphony’s website at coloradosymphony.org or by calling the box office at (303) 623-7876. A portion of each ticket purchase will benefit the American Indian College Fund.CONCERT INFORMATION:What: Rateliff Sings Rateliff with the Colorado SymphonyWhen: April 11–12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver, COTickets: Available December 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. MSTEVENT INFORMATION:What: Denver EATSSWhen: April 11–12, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.Where: Studio Loft, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, COTickets: Available December 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. MSTTickets:Tickets are available now. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Visit https://standwith.collegefund.org/denver-eatss/ for updated information, including the full lineup of chefs and artists.ABOUT THE AMERICAN INDIAN COLLEGE FUNDThe American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 35 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and provided $20.5 million in scholarships and student support in 2023–24 alone. Since its founding in 1989, the College Fund has invested more than $349 million into scholarships, programs, and tribal college support, ensuring Native students have the tools to graduate and succeed.The College Fund consistently earns top ratings from charity evaluators, including four stars from Charity Navigator and the Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar. For more information, visit www.collegefund.org CONTACTS:For questions about the event or to request interviews:Zac HunterPublic Relations Manager, Vladimir Jones757-304-2279 | zhunter@vladimirjones.comFor inquiries about the American Indian College Fund:Dina HorwedelSenior Director of Public Education, American Indian College Fund303-430-5350 | dhorwedel@collegefund.org

