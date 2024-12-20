Twin Cities EATSS Returns with Indigenous Cuisine, Art and Music Featuring Grammy-Winner Rufus Wainwright

Twin Cities EATSS 2025

February 18, 2025 – Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis, MN | The event underscores the belief in the power of education and the arts to build a brighter future.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Indian College Fund is thrilled to announce the return of its celebrated Twin Cities EATSS (Epicurean Award to Support Scholars) event, taking place Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at the iconic Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. This one-of-a-kind evening celebrates the vibrancy of Native culture through exceptional Indigenous cuisine, original art, and a performance by three-time-Grammy Award-winning artist Rufus Wainwright. All proceeds support Native students through the College Fund’s mission to provide access to higher education opportunities.Highlights of the Event Include:Award-Winning Indigenous Cuisine: Guests will savor extraordinary dishes created by renowned Native chefs, including Chef Anthony Bauer (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa), Chef Andrea Conde, and Chef Paul Natrall, each blending traditional ingredients with innovative techniques.Native Art Showcase: Experience a curated selection of works from emerging Native artists, celebrating heritage and contemporary creativity.Special Performance by Rufus Wainwright: Enjoy a performance by the internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, known for his genre-defying artistry and collaborations with legends like Elton John, Joni Mitchell, and Paul Simon. Wainwright, who has won three Grammy Awards, including Best Folk Album in 2024, promises an unforgettable show.“EATSS is a true celebration of Indigenous creativity and community,” said Cheryl Crazy Bull, CEO of the American Indian College Fund. “We invite attendees to immerse themselves in Native culture through food, art, and music while supporting the next generation of Indigenous leaders.”Set in the stunning Guthrie Theater, a Minneapolis landmark, the event underscores the shared belief in the power of education and the arts to build a brighter future for all.Event DetailsWhat: Twin Cities EATSSWhen: Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 5:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. CSTWhere: Guthrie Theater | 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, MN 55415Tickets:Tickets are available now. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Visit the event landing page for updated information , including the full lineup of chefs and artists.About the American Indian College Fund:The American Indian College Fund is the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education. Founded in 1989, the College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and has invested over $349 million in scholarships, programs, and tribal college support. In 2023–24, the College Fund provided $20.5 million in scholarships and student support, helping Native students graduate and succeed.The College Fund has received top ratings from charity evaluators, including four stars from Charity Navigator and a Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar. Learn more at collegefund.org.Media Inquiries:For inquiries about the College Fund:Dina Horwedel, Senior Director of Public Education, American Indian College Fund303-430-5350 | dhorwedel@collegefund.org

