Finland DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2024

PowerDMARC's 2024 Finland DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report analyzed 715 Finnish domains to examine the adoption levels of various email authentication protocols.

DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerDMARC is a global leader in managed domain security solutions that not only provides email authentication to various businesses but also makes regular analyses of the digital security posture of countries from all around the world. Their latest analysis covers the adoption levels of DMARC and MTA-STS in Finland.PowerDMARC’s Finland DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report includes the following important details:- Sector-wise Analysis: Instead of limiting its analysis to a single sector, PowerDMARC has extended the scope of its investigation to 7 sectors. More specifically, their sector-wise analysis covers the following industry areas: education, finance, government, healthcare, media, telecommunications, and transport.- Graphical Analysis: The report outlines effective and accurate data presented in an easy-to-digest, visually appealing format.- Critical Errors Identification: The report identifies common errors in the Finnish email authentication framework that could cause significant security vulnerabilities and make the country’s state and non-state entities vulnerable to cyberattacks.- Recommendations for Enhanced Security: Instead of simply raising concerns, the report also offers proactive solutions on how to best address them. In the report, you will find crucial recommendations geared toward the improvement of DMARC, SPF, MTA-STS, and DNSSEC protocols adoption and correct implementation practices.- PowerDMARC’s Solutions: PowerDMARC provides a comprehensive suite of advanced email security services. Whether you need help with configuration, setup, or monitoring of SPF, DKIM, DMARC, and MTA-STS records, or are interested in AI-powered threat detection and smart reporting features, PowerDMARC has all the solutions you need for a more robust email security framework.The CEO of PowerDMARC Maitham Al Lawati commented on the release of the latest report on Finland, mentioning: “The publication of our Finland Email Security Report for 2024 serves the important objective of improving email authentication adoption and thereby strengthening the domain security ecosystem in Finland and the rest of the Nordic countries. While this report focuses on Finland in particular, the insights drawn from our team’s analysis can significantly help other countries in the region and beyond to take actionable steps toward a safer and more secure digital communication framework. ”If you would like to learn more about the interesting details of PowerDMARC’s 2024 Finland DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report or discover their diverse array of features, feel free to visit www.powerdmarc.com About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use.PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 2000 organizations spread across 90+ countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 1000+ global MSP Partners.PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP-ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.

