Washington Center for Women's and Children's Wellness Expands Access to Reproductive Psychiatry Services in Bethesda, MD

Our goal is to support families. When we prioritize the mental health of both the parents and their children, we create a foundation for resilience, healing, and hope.” — Dr. Alexis Wesley, Psychiatrist at WCWCW

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Too often, a woman’s mental health during her reproductive journey is ignored, even though it’s such an important part of her overall well-being. Washington Center for Women's and Children's Wellness (WCWCW) is addressing this gap with expanded access to specialized reproductive psychiatry services. This specialty focuses on the intricate connection between women’s reproductive life stages and their mental well-being, offering compassionate, evidence-based care from preconception through menopause.Although women make up more than 50% of the population and over 60% of those seeking mental health support, their unique neurobiological conditions often remain untreated. WCWCW is committed to changing this by providing comprehensive care delivered by board-certified psychiatrists and psychotherapists.Reproductive psychiatry focuses on the mental health needs of women at critical points in their reproductive journey. Key areas include:Preconception planning: Supporting women with mood and anxiety disorders as they prepare for pregnancy.Pregnancy and postpartum care: Managing psychiatric conditions and offering emotional support for challenges such as infertility and pregnancy loss.Perimenopause and menopause: Addressing mood changes and other psychiatric symptoms linked to hormonal fluctuations.Sexual health and PMDD: Providing tailored treatment for premenstrual dysphoric disorder and related conditions.Recognizing the Need for Reproductive Psychiatry:Untreated mental illnesses during pregnancy can pose significant risks to both mother and baby. Reproductive psychiatrists are uniquely equipped to navigate the complexities of psychiatric medication use during pregnancy and lactation, ensuring both maternal and infant safety.Approximately 50% of pregnancies in the U.S. are unplanned, which underscores the need for immediate access to skilled reproductive psychiatrists. This is especially vital in the postpartum period, where women face elevated risks of relapse or new psychiatric conditions.Expanding Access:WCWCW’s Bethesda clinic is a leading provider of reproductive psychiatry services in Maryland and the Greater Washington area. To ensure greater accessibility, WCWCW also offers telehealth services for residents of Maryland, DC, Virginia, Michigan, and Florida, bringing expert care directly to patients’ homes.The holiday season often heightens emotional challenges for many women and WCWCW’s commitment to reproductive psychiatry underscores its broader mission to provide transformative, timely care to women navigating these pivotal moments in their lives.About WCWCW:Washington Center for Women's & Children's Wellness (WCWCW) is a leading provider of women's health services in Bethesda, Maryland. Specializing in reproductive psychiatry, sexual health, and hormone-related mood disorders, WCWCW delivers patient-centered care tailored to the unique needs of every woman.Request an Appointment Today To learn more about WCWCW’s reproductive psychiatry services or to schedule an appointment, visit wcwcw.org or call (301) 881-9464.

