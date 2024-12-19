Annual Compliance and Control Review of JobsOhio Released

COLUMBUS – The Auditor of State’s Office has released the fiscal year 2024 compliance and control review of JobsOhio, the private nonprofit corporation created by the state to promote economic development and job creation.

The full report is available online at https://ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx. While Deloitte & Touche, the firm contracted to perform the agreed upon procedures engagement, identified no material findings, the report included five minor exceptions in JobsOhio procedures that were reviewed.

The review and report release fulfill requirements in state law, which require an annual audit of JobsOhio’s financial statements and additional compliance and control engagement involving a private accounting firm.

While the Auditor of State participates in the development of the scope of the annual review, the work and resulting report were completed by Deloitte & Touche.

