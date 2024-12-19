Findings for Recovery Issued Against Crosby Township Fiscal Officers for Penalties and Interest from Late Payments

COLUMBUS – Findings for recovery of more than $54,600 were issued Thursday against fiscal officers for Crosby Township in Hamilton County over penalties and fees charged for late tax and other payments.

The total included $30,285 against former Fiscal Officer Robert Bibbo and $24,327 against current Fiscal Officer Matthew Wallace, with their bonding companies jointly and severally liable.

The four separate findings for recovery were among a number of issues identified as part of an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The findings for recovery included:

$28,277 against Bibbo and $19,843 against Wallace in interest and penalties after the township failed to withhold federal taxes from employees’ paychecks from 2021 through February 2024.

$2,008 against Bibbo and $2,151 against Wallace in interest that was assessed after the township failed to remit state tax withholdings for several years.

$1,550 against Wallace for penalties after the township failed to remit Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund withholdings in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

$783 against Wallace for penalties and interest after the township failed to remit Ohio Public Employee Retirement System withholdings in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Responses from the current fiscal officer to the findings are included in the audit report.

