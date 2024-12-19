SolutionDx Inc. Announces Formation of Subsidiary, SolutionDx Ltd., in the UK to Advance Manufacturing Capabilities

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SolutionDx, Inc., a leader in rapid diagnostic platforms powered by artificial intelligence to enhance test accuracy, is excited to announce the establishment of a new wholly owned subsidiary, SolutionDx Ltd., in the United Kingdom.

SolutionDx Ltd. will focus on establishing pilot manufacturing to support the clinical validation and commercial launch of FindTM TB. SolutionDx Ltd. has chosen Neath Port Talbot, Wales as its United Kingdom site choice to develop its research and manufacturing capacity. Neath Port Talbot’s rich industrial heritage has cultivated a highly skilled and adaptable workforce centered around advanced manufacturing, problem-solving, and commitment to quality.

SolutionDx Ltd. will collaborate with AilArian Ltd., a leader in printed technologies and electronic biosensors, to create more efficient and scalable manufacturing solutions for the innovative TB diagnostic platform. SolutionDx Ltd. plans to leverage the upskilled workforce that the local manufacturing landscape offers to build its production capacity.

“The research and manufacturing ecosystem in Wales, UK is highly developed and collaborative, enabling us to accelerate our progress toward clinical validation and pilot manufacturing,” said James Abbey, Ph.D., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SolutionDx Inc. “This also opens doors for potential collaboration with Commonwealth countries, many of which are actively combating tuberculosis, and immerging infectious disease.”

“We are thrilled to partner with AilArian Ltd., a company born from the prestigious Welsh Centre for Printing and Coating,” said Dr. Sylvain Marcel, Chief Operating Officer of SolutionDx Inc. “This partnership marks a major milestone in the development of scalable manufacturing processes for our paper-based diagnostic tests, paving the way to product registration and commercialization in the European Union and other territories.”

“We are excited to be supporting SolutionDx Ltd. in the development of their paper-based TB diagnostic platform and facilitating the creation of a pilot printing line to enable the scaleup ahead of clinical validation.” says Dr James Claypole, Chief Executive Officer, AilArian Ltd. “It is a fascinating use of paper-based microfluidics and one that I have not seen outside of academia. It would be great to see what other applications this promising technology might be used for.”

The Company plans to start its activities in the UK in January of 2025.



About SolutionDx, Inc.

SolutionDx Inc. is a rapid diagnostic platform company leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and connectivity to digital health to provide superior point-of-care diagnostic solutions for everyone. The company developed FindTM, microfluidics test cards, XploraTM, a smartphone-operated AI analysis app providing unbiases diagnostic results, and DxterTM, a data aggregation enterprise solution program. Our comprehensive end-to-end system was developed to facilitate adoption of innovative diagnostic solutions for all populations and enhanced medical countermeasure responses.

About AilArian Ltd.

AilArian Ltd. is an innovative startup seeking to disrupt the world of printed electronics manufacturing with a unique reusable silver conductive ink. The company is supported by Innovate UK as a spinout from Swansea Universities Welsh Centre for Printing and Coating with expertise in ink formulation, rheology, and the scale up of printing processes.

Further information is available at: www.solution-dx.com

