SolutionDx Inc. Announces the Formation of its Advisory Board

SolutionDx Inc. forms its Advisory Board consisting of Top Leaders in HealthCare Policies, Medical Device Technologies and Cancer Research

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SolutionDx, Inc., a rapid diagnostic platform innovator leveraging artificial intelligence to increase test accuracy, announced the formation of its Advisory Board. This panel of exceptional leaders will be instrumental in offering fundamental guidance and insights to support the company’s product development and deployment. The new advisory board members share the company’s mission to innovate and deliver diagnostic testing solutions that empower communities in their disease control and prevention efforts.

“As we embark towards regulatory approval of our triage test solution platform for tuberculosis, I am thrilled to welcome this panel of world-renowned experts. Their deep knowledge in both policies and implementation in the field will undoubtedly strengthen our position as we seek regulatory approval and advance our product pipeline.” James Abbey, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, SolutionDx Inc. “Drawing on my experience in developing medical countermeasure solutions through the DARPA Blue Angel program, I value and embrace the diverse knowledge of our Advisory Board, which includes both policymakers and technical experts, to help the company develop a strong and impactful product pipeline.” Dr. Sylvain Marcel, Chief Scientific Officer, SolutionDx Inc.

We are proud to announce the following Advisory Board members, by alphabetical order:

Donna Boston is the founder of DSBio Consulting, LLC. With over 30 years of experience in medical countermeasures and diagnostic product development within the U.S. Government’s public health emergency programs, including pivotal roles at the Department of Health and Human Services ASPR/BARDA and the Department of the Army, she brings unparalleled expertise to her advisory roles. In 2018, she co-launched the BARDA DRIVe program, driving innovation in public health preparedness. Her work with Operation Warp Speed in 2020 was critical in delivering validated COVID-19 diagnostic tests. Boston draws on her extensive experience to provide strategic guidance in biotech product development, helping companies navigate technical, regulatory, and programmatic challenges. Her deep knowledge of U.S. Government mission requirements and expertise in aligning technologies with public health needs make her an invaluable asset in the health security space.

Dr. Daniel Carson is the Schlumberger Professor of Research & Advanced Studies at Rice University. Dr. Carson is a world leader in female reproductive tract biology. His groundbreaking work focuses on discovery and characterization of cancer biomarkers such as mucin-type glycoproteins, which play critical roles in embryo implantation and progression of various cancers, including cervical, ovarian, uterine, pancreatic and breast cancers. In collaboration with Dr. Cindy Farach-Carson of University of Texas Health Science Center Houston and MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Carson focuses on women's cancers and their relevant biomarkers. Dr. Carson’s work also focuses on factors that play a significant role in cancer growth and progression, further cementing his leadership in cancer research. Dr. Carson’s scientific leadership and vision will be instrumental to SolutionDx Inc. as the company evaluates the development of multi-cancer early detection tests and cancer companion tests.

Dr. Tim Claypole is a world-wide recognized expert in printing technologies with applications in medical devices and printed electronics. As founder and director of the Welsh Printing and Coating Center, Dr. Claypole and his team developed manufacturing innovations with direct translation to commercial applications. The WCPC is considered by the EU as an exemplar of the creation of a stairway to excellence which led to Tim being invited to address the Joint Public Hearing of EU ITRE/Structural committee Brussels, May 2012 (“DIPLE project – Transferring world leading printing research into local industry”).

Andrew Nastios is the Executive Professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University and the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs. A leader in policy and global health, Natsios served as Administrator of USAID, spearheading U.S. international development and global health initiatives, and as Special Envoy to Sudan, where he addressed the Darfur crisis and the North-South peace agreement. His extensive policy experience also includes roles in the Massachusetts House of Representatives and as CEO of the Big Dig, the largest construction project in U.S. history. Natsios has contributed to global health efforts as VP of World Vision U.S. and through his work with NGOs. A U.S. Army veteran and accomplished author, Natsios holds degrees from Georgetown University and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, reflecting his lifelong dedication to policy and global health on the international stage.

Dr. Gerald Parker is the Associate Dean for Global One Health and Director of the Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program at the Bush School of Government and Public Service, Texas A&M University. With over 36 years of distinguished public service, Dr. Parker has held pivotal leadership roles in biodefense and global health security across the Department of Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, and the Department of Defense, including commanding the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases. His contributions have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards, including the Distinguished Executive Presidential Rank Award and is recognized globally for his policy work in pandemic preparedness and biosecurity.

The establishment of the company’s Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in executing SolutionDx’ strategic plan and comes at an inflection point after lessons learned from the CODID-19 global pandemic. As the global community works to combat infectious diseases like tuberculosis, integrating diagnostic innovations that improve community testing and connect with centralized decision-makers will be essential for achieving greater success.

About SolutionDx, Inc.

SolutionDx Inc. is a rapid diagnostic platform company leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and connectivity to digital health to provide superior point-of-care diagnostic solutions for everyone. The company developed FindTM, microfluidics test cards, XploraTM, a smartphone-operated AI analysis app providing unbiases diagnostic results, and DxterTM, a data aggregation enterprise solution program. Our comprehensive end-to-end system was developed to facilitate adoption of innovative diagnostic solutions for all populations and enhanced medical countermeasure responses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.