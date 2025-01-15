CARUSO Announces Leadership Transition: Marina Ribke to Lead as Managing Director, Driving Innovation and Growth

In her new role, Marina will lead CARUSO alongside current Managing Director Peter van der Galiën

A new chapter for CARUSO. Marina Ribke to Succeed Norbert Dohmen as Managing Director.

ISMANING, GERMANY, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caruso GmbH, one of the leading neutral, open, and secure marketplaces for data from connected vehicles, announces that Managing Director Norbert Dohmen will depart from his role, effective February 17, 2025, to take on a new position as Global Managing Director at Innovation Group.

Marina Ribke, recently appointed as Chief Data and Technology Officer (CDTO) at TecAlliance, has assumed the position of Managing Director at CARUSO, effective January 1, 2025. In her new role, Marina will lead CARUSO alongside current Managing Director Peter van der Galiën.

Marina brings extensive expertise in digital transformation and automotive data ecosystems, making her an ideal leader to drive CARUSO's next phase of innovation. Her dual roles at TecAlliance and CARUSO are expected to strengthen the collaboration between the two organizations, enhancing the development of data-driven solutions for the mobility ecosystem.

Peter van der Galiën, Managing Director of CARUSO, expressed his enthusiasm for Marina's appointment:

"We are delighted to welcome Marina to CARUSO's leadership team. With her extensive experience in information technology and automotive data, Marina brings a fresh perspective and a strong drive for innovation. Her passion for technology will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our data marketplace and support the digital transformation."

Marina Ribke shared her excitement about her new role:

"I am thrilled to join CARUSO at such an exciting time," said Marina Ribke. "By leveraging CARUSO’s robust ecosystem and my passion for technology and innovation, we will redefine mobility and bring greater value to our partners and customers."

Norbert Dohmen has been instrumental in CARUSO's growth since his appointment as Managing Director in September 2020. Under his leadership, CARUSO expanded its range of connected car data and services, strengthening its market presence across Europe. The company also formed significant partnerships with major automobile manufacturers and mobility sector players, enhancing its ecosystem and service offerings.

Marina's appointment represents a strategic move to strengthen CARUSO's data marketplace, fostering innovation and delivering seamless, cutting-edge services around the automotive industry.

About CARUSO

From Connected Cars to Connected Business. CARUSO is a leading neutral, open, and secure marketplace for standardized connected car data, covering over 85% of connected vehicles in Europe. The platform provides seamless access to data from more than 30 leading vehicle manufacturers, supporting diverse use cases across fleets, insurance, workshops, and the independent automotive aftermarket (IAM). With robust consent management, CARUSO ensures data privacy, empowering businesses to develop innovative, life-enhancing solutions based on connected car data.

Learn more at www.caruso-dataplace.com.



About TecAlliance

For more than 30 years, TecAlliance has been the world’s leading data specialist connecting the digital automotive aftermarket. In addition to up-to-date vehicle and spare parts data based on the TecDoc Standard, the TecAlliance portfolio includes comprehensive repair and maintenance information as well as integrated solutions and consulting services for digital order handling, fleet management and market and data analysis in the automotive aftermarket. The TecDoc Catalogue is one of the world's leading and most comprehensive automotive aftermarket catalogues. Today, around 1,000 qualified TecAlliance employees from 26 nations are working around the world, using their profound technical and business knowledge of the automotive aftermarket to make data and processes more efficient. TecAlliance – the international driving force for standardised data, digital processes and integrated solutions in the automotive aftermarket.

More about TecAlliance at www.tecalliance.net

