Iowa’s Labor Force Participation Rate Increases to 66.3 Percent in November

Unemployment Rate Edges to 3.1 Percent as 1,600 Iowans Enter the Workforce

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.1 percent in November, and the state’s labor force participation rate rose to 66.3 percent amid a strong influx of new workers. Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate increased to 4.2 percent in November.

“The bright spot in November’s report was that 1,600 Iowans came back to the labor force in search of a job,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “This is a welcome sign for Iowa in terms of our economic stability and growth, as well as for employers who currently are trying to fill over 50,000 open jobs. Now that we are past the election, we hope to see more hiring, more Iowans returning to the workforce, and increased growth overall.”

With the influx of work seekers, the number of unemployed Iowans increased to 53,000 in November from 51,000 in October.

The total number of working Iowans fell to 1,632,600 in November. This figure is 400 lower than October and 20,900 lower than one year ago.

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

Iowa employers added 400 jobs in November, raising total nonfarm employment to 1,599,300 jobs. This gain is the first since June and was largely the result of hiring within public schools (the majority out of 1,200 local government jobs added). Leisure and hospitality and manufacturing also increased hiring. These gains were tamped down by drops in professional and business services and trade and transportation. Overall, private industry shed 1,100 jobs in November while government (a sector that includes federal, state, and local political subdivisions, as well as schools, universities, and public hospitals) added a total of 1,500 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality led all private sectors in jobs added in November (+700 jobs). Arts, entertainment, and recreational industries fueled this gain as accommodations and food service industries decreased slightly (-200 jobs). Nondurable goods factories gained 500 jobs in November. This hiring was heaviest in food production and animal processing factories. Conversely, professional and business services led all private sectors in losses in November (-1,200 jobs). Administrative support and waste management industries lost the most (-500 jobs) between October and November. Finally, trade and transportation decreased by 700 jobs. These losses were split between retail trade and transportation and warehousing industries.

Compared to a year ago, total nonfarm employment is up 4,000 jobs, fueled by hiring within private service industries and government. Health care and social assistance has added the most jobs (+4,900 jobs). Health care and social assistance alone gained 3,600 jobs annually. Leisure and hospitality has increased by 4,600 jobs. Job growth has been evident in both accommodations and food services and arts, entertainment, and recreational industries. Alternatively, manufacturing has lost the most jobs annually (-5,200). These losses are largely within nondurable goods factories. Smaller losses were evident in professional and business services (-3,100 jobs). Administrative support and waste management industries shed the most jobs from one year ago (-1,900 jobs).

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from November October November October November 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Civilian labor force 1,685,700 1,684,100 1,705,800 1,600 -20,100 Unemployment 53,000 51,000 52,300 2,000 700 Unemployment rate 3.1% 3.0% 3.1% 0.1 0.0 Employment 1,632,600 1,633,000 1,653,500 -400 -20,900 Labor Force Participation Rate 66.3% 66.2% 67.4% 0.1 -1.1 U.S. unemployment rate 4.2% 4.1% 3.7% 0.1 0.5 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,599,300 1,598,900 1,595,300 400 4,000 Mining 2,100 2,100 2,200 0 -100 Construction 83,500 83,500 83,400 0 100 Manufacturing 222,000 221,700 227,200 300 -5,200 Trade, transportation and utilities 309,900 310,600 310,000 -700 -100 Information 18,200 18,300 18,300 -100 -100 Financial activities 106,500 106,400 108,600 100 -2,100 Professional and business services 142,400 143,600 145,500 -1,200 -3,100 Education and health services 241,100 241,400 236,200 -300 4,900 Leisure and hospitality 147,300 146,600 142,700 700 4,600 Other services 56,500 56,400 55,900 100 600 Government 269,800 268,300 265,300 1,500 4,500 Data Above Subject to Revision

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from November October November October November 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Initial claims 11,841 10,270 12,770 15.3% -7.3% Continued claims Benefit recipients 14,109 14,743 9,617 -4.3% 46.7% Weeks paid 35,763 42,025 29,381 -14.9% 21.7% Amount paid $19,211,660 $22,775,707 $14,785,708 -15.6% 29.9%

Media Alert: Local data for November 2024 will be posted to the IWD website on Friday, December 27, 2024. Statewide data for December 2024 will be released on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Visit Iowa Labor Market Information for more information about current and historical data, labor force data, nonfarm employment, hours and earnings, and jobless benefits by county.