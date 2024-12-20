Stunning 21-Acre Mountain Estate Near Park City, Utah to Auction via Concierge Auctions

1501 Oak Haven Lane, Wanship, Near Park City, Utah 21-acre mountain estate minutes from world-class skiing Timeless elegance can be found in the design features throughout Built for entertaining, the home features four kitchens, a theater, basketball court, and and multiple entertainment venues Extraordinary parking for up to 60 vehicles

The Estate is Set to Auction in Cooperation with Ravath Pok and Joan Pok of Realty ONE Group Signature

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pristine mountain estate situated on 21 acres in Wanship, Utah, is heading to auction via Concierge Auctions. The remarkable residence located at 1501 Oak Haven Lane, offered in cooperation with Ravath Pok and Joan Pok of Realty ONE Group Signature, presents a rare opportunity to acquire a luxury property in one of Utah’s most sought-after locales. Listed for US$4.75 million, starting bids are expected between US$1.5 million and US$3 million, with bidding commencing on 15 January via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace. Bidding will culminate live at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort on 24 January as part of the firm’s Arizona Car Week sales.

Automotive enthusiasts will appreciate the 14-car garage, a true paradise for storing and displaying vehicles. The garage, with its custom cabinetry, built-in workbenches, and ample storage space, is just the beginning of what this property has to offer, including the ability to accommodate up to 60 vehicles. The property also features a separate car barn, complete with a 50’s style diner to allow for additional entertaining.

Situated in a double-gated setting, the mountain estate itself is a testament to luxury and comfort. A grand entrance sets the tone with soaring 20-foot ceilings, luxurious marble flooring, and a sweeping staircase that leads to sophisticated living spaces. The home’s design seamlessly blends elegance and functionality offering a grand setting for both daily living and grand entertaining. With four full kitchens, multiple wet bars, and expansive outdoor areas, the property captures the essence of cool mountain living alongside breathtaking panoramic views.

Inside the main residence, every detail has been meticulously curated to offer luxurious living. The grand entryway leads to a living room with dual fireplaces, a mini bar, and a sweeping staircase that ascends to the owner’s suite—a private retreat with a two-story closet, dual vanities, and a luxurious spa-like bathroom with dual showers and a grand bathtub. The main level also includes an office with built-in cabinetry and a fireplace, a spacious formal dining room, and a great room complete with a gourmet kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with updated cafe-style ovens, a breakfast bar, and dining nook, with easy access to an evening patio, while a large butler’s pantry and a second refrigerator add convenience.

Upstairs, the estate offers an expansive 2,002-square-foot guest apartment with two bedrooms and one bathroom, accessible via separate staircases. This space, with its privacy and luxurious amenities, adds an additional layer of versatility, perfect for accommodating visitors in comfort and style.

“This estate redefines mountain living with its unparalleled luxury and stunning surroundings,” said Ravath Pok. “From the grand entrance and sophisticated living spaces to the expansive outdoor areas, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to create a sanctuary that offers both comfort and elegance—an extraordinary retreat perfect for family gatherings and luxurious entertaining.”

The lower level of the home offers stunning lake views and a wealth of recreational amenities. A guest suite, theater room, game room, and a ball pit for children provide endless entertainment options. The space also includes a kitchen, exercise room, and a basketball court, making it an ideal space for both relaxation and active pursuits. Outside, expansive patios and decks offer cool mountain air and beautiful views, perfect for entertaining or peaceful relaxation. The estate also includes a separate guest house, and a party room.

Set amidst the stunning landscapes of Wanship, just fifteen minutes from Park City, this home offers a serene mountain living experience with unmatched access to Utah’s outdoor adventures and amenities. Bordering the prestigious community of Promontory, the estate offers residents the best of both worlds, enjoying vast acreage, with proximity to world-class ski resorts like Deer Valley and Park City. Located nearby Jordanelle and Rockport Reservoirs, the estate offers options for boating, fishing, and water sports. Whether it’s a day on the slopes, a relaxing afternoon by the water, or exploring the vibrant cultural offerings of Park City, Wanship provides the ideal blend of serene seclusion and urban connectivity.

“The estate in Wanship provides a unique blend of serene seclusion and accessibility to world-class amenities, including nearby ski resorts and outdoor activities,” added Joan Pok. “It’s a true haven for those who appreciate both luxury and nature. With its unmatched mountain views, spacious grounds, and extensive amenities, this property is truly special.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

