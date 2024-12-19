Division of Coastal Management certifies two North Carolina Clean Marinas

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) has certified two North Carolina Clean Marinas, a designation given to marinas that exceed minimum regulatory requirements. Sloop Point Marina in Pender County received certification in October. Calabash Marina in Brunswick County received certification in November.

The Clean Marina program illustrates how marina operators can help safeguard the environment by using best management and operation techniques that exceed environmental requirements. To earn the certification, the marina's owners control boat maintenance activities and prepare spill prevention plans to protect water quality. Marina operators also incorporate safety and emergency planning for their facilities.

Clean Marina is a voluntary program in which participating marina operators must complete an evaluation form about their use of specific best management practices to protect water quality. If a marina meets criteria developed by DCM, it will be designated as a Clean Marina. Such marinas are eligible to fly the Clean Marina flag and use the logo in their advertising. The flags signal to boaters that a marina cares about the cleanliness of area waterways.

Clean Marina is a nationwide program developed by the National Marine Environmental Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to clean up waterways for better recreational boating. The foundation encourages states to adopt Clean Marina principles to fit their own needs.

The North Carolina program is a partnership between DCM, the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership, N.C. Sea Grant, the U.S. Power Squadron and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

For more information about clean marinas and how to apply for Clean Marina status, go to DCM’s website . To find a Clean Marina near you visit our webmap.

Sloop Point Marina staff image available for download.

Calabash Marina staff image available for download.