Premier Lazarus Mokgosi Christmas and New Year messages

As 2024 winds down, we take this opportunity to reflect on the strides we have made in expediting provision of services in our communities and share some of the objectives we have set for ourselves for the future.

In many respects, 2024 was a landmark year for our government as we celebrated 30 Years of Democracy and ushered in the 7th Administration.

It was a year of unprecedented achievements in the North West province as we made some significant milestones in responding to service delivery challenges confronting our communities.

We rolled up our sleeves and ensured that we make an impact by successfully implementing Phase 4 of the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded.

I wish to extend my appreciation to all public and private stakeholders who continue to ensure that North West communities benefit from all initiatives and intervention measures aimed at enhancing the provision of services through this programme.

We have recorded great improvements in our 2023/24 departmental audit findings, and we intend to continue on this trajectory.

Our efforts to create jobs are beginning to bear fruits and this is given credence by the 69 000 jobs we created in the third quarter of 2024.

A number of initiatives are already in motion to nip the high unemployment rate in the bud, particularly among the youth, women and persons with disabilities.

We look ahead to the New Year with renewed hope and vigour by building an inclusive economy through attracting investments for the betterment of the lives of our people.

I wish to thank Members of the Executive Council, the House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, Leaders of Faith-based organisations, all civil society structures, private sector and public servants, for the role they continue to play in addressing the socio-economic needs of our people.

We should all be proud of our collective efforts and may we continue to bring hope to our people by ensuring that we leave no one behind.

The festive season affords us an opportunity to reunite with our families and friends, and I urge you to celebrate with extra care.

I wish you and your families a restful, joyful and safe festive season.

Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.

