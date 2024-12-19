Global Impact: Roger Spitz’s Bestselling ‘Disrupt with Impact’ Empowers Transformative Change in Unpredictable Times

Disrupt With Impact Bestseller Roger Spitz Interview by Franziska Graf at the Global Peter Drucker Forum Roger Spitz 2025 Call To Impact Tour

Building on the global success of Disrupt With Impact, we now reflect on 2024 and shift our focus toward 2025 - which will be our call to impact.

Disrupt with Impact is both a foresight primer and encyclopedia of disruption. What will be unfamiliar to even lifelong futurists is Spitz’s unique approach to managing ongoing and future disruption.” — Association of Professional Futurists (APF)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • From #1 New Release to #1 Bestseller: Disrupt With Impact reached #1 Bestseller in multiple categories and countries.

• Global Recognition: Featured in hundreds of media outlets worldwide, the book has been celebrated at leading global forums, including the Global Peter Drucker Forum and the World Economic Forum.

• Critical Acclaim: Reviewers have lauded Disrupt With Impact for its innovative approach to systemic disruptions. Highlights include high praise from Kirkus (“well-illustrated” content), San Francisco Book Review (4.5/5), Manhattan Book Review (4/5), and BookTrib (“Pure gold! Disrupt With Impact rises to the top.”)

• Climate Foresight in Action: Using frameworks from Disrupt With Impact, the Disruptive Futures Institute is helping drive the transformation of Brazil’s carbon markets, in collaboration with Techistential.

• Scaling Sustainable Futures - DFI Sustainability & Climate Academy: In 2025, the Disruptive Futures Institute will launch a flagship initiative - the DFI Sustainability & Climate Academy - to accelerate the global energy transition.

• Join Our 2025 Call to Impact Tour: Building on our record 2024 Book Tour with 100 global speaking engagements, TV appearances, and media interviews, we are updating our keynote talks to empower leaders on making anticipatory and complex decisions in unpredictable environments.

* * *

Reflecting on the year that is ending, we recognize that humanity stands at a crossroads: “Everything in our world is constantly evolving - except our organizations, strategies, and governance structures.” - Disrupt With Impact

At the core of Roger Spitz’s bestselling book, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World, is the power of informed optimism in shaping the futures. The book explores how strategic foresight provides actionable frameworks for decision-making in times of deep uncertainty, and the role of systems thinking in creating virtuous inflection points that drive transformation.

FROM #1 NEW RELEASE TO #1 BESTSELLER

After Disrupt With Impact reached #1 spots on Amazon’s New Releases in September 2024, it quickly climbed to #1 Bestseller in several categories and countries, including Brazil, France, Germany, India, the USA, and the UK. The book achieved top rankings in Business Development, Systems & Planning, Artificial Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Internet & Software, and History of Philosophy & Science, reflecting its broad global appeal.

GLOBAL DISTINCTIONS AND RECOGNITION

Disrupt With Impact has garnered significant global attention. The book has been featured in hundreds of media outlets worldwide, including TV, radio, and publications, and been widely recognized for its insightful exploration of systemic change. It has been showcased in influential forums such as the Global Peter Drucker Forum, where it was selected for the esteemed Book Corner and featured on Drucker TV Live, in Vienna.

It has also been acknowledged by the World Economic Forum, and featured by leading industry organizations such as the IBM Center for the Business of Government, the Edison Electric Institute’s (EEI) Influential Minds series in Washington DC, and Nasscom in Bangalore, India. Prominent innovation summits like the Volcano Innovation Summit in Guatemala City, Amcham Lab Global in Brazil, and governance bodies such as the Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa (IBGC) in Brazil and the Institute of Directors in New Delhi, India have also selected Disrupt With Impact.

CRITICAL ACCLAIM

Acclaimed by reviewers, Disrupt With Impact offers a “well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions,” according to Kirkus. The San Francisco Book Review awarded it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating, while the Manhattan Book Review noted it as “an engaging and very enlightening read… the kind of book you can always refer to in the future,” with a solid rating of 4 out of 5. BookTrib lauded it as “pure gold,” affirming that it rises above the competition in the crowded business genre.

CLIMATE FORESIGHT CASE STUDY: TRANSFORMING THE CARBON MARKETS

Using principles and frameworks from Disrupt With Impact, the Disruptive Futures Institute and Techistential are advising Lux Carbon Standard (LuxCS) to help spearhead a transformation of Brazil’s carbon markets, leveraging our combined expertise to create more effective systems to support the energy transition.

LuxCS, Brazil's first domestic carbon credit certifier, is at the forefront of this transformation. Collaborating with Techistential and the Disruptive Futures Institute, LuxCS has spent years enhancing the integrity of the voluntary carbon markets. A key milestone in this journey is Brazil’s Bill 182/2024, pivotal legislation sanctioned in December 2024. This bill aligned with standards advocated by our collaborative team, introducing stricter requirements for carbon credit integrity and setting a new benchmark for regulated carbon markets globally.

This foresight project informs the Disruptive Futures Institute’s education programs, research, and case studies, demonstrating how strategic foresight can be used to drive transformative change for impact.

SUSTAINABLE FUTURES: SCALING CLIMATE ACADEMY

To accelerate the transition to sustainable futures, the Disruptive Futures Institute is expanding its global programs in 2025. Recognizing the urgent need for effective climate action and the growing demand for our impactful programs, we will introduce updated offerings. The DFI Sustainability & Climate Academy will be our flagship initiative, a unique center of excellence for the energy transition.

KEYNOTE SPEAKING: JOIN OUR 2025 CALL TO IMPACT TOUR

Building on his bestselling books and global recognition as the leading authority on systemic disruption, Roger Spitz's much sought-after 2025 global speaking tour will include updated keynote talks:

• Catalyzing Positive Tipping Points through Agency, Foresight, and Storytelling

• Change is Slow, Until It Isn’t: Anticipating Unpredictable Futures

• The Future of AI and Decision-Making in an Era of Systemic Disruption & Unpredictability

• Anticipatory Leadership: Harnessing Disruption for Sustainable Value Creation

• The Next Chapter of Digital Disruption: Industries Blur, New Fields Emerge

Roger Spitz’s talks are informed by exclusive research from the Disruptive Futures Institute and real-world case studies from his foresight practice, Techistential.

You can secure your spot to hear his insights during Roger’s 2025 Call to Impact Tour.

For bookings please reach out to speaking@disruptivefutures.org

