Navigating security challenges: the future of marine infrastructure in European seas

Marine infrastructure plays a vital role in European societies, supporting energy production, communication, transport, and emerging sectors such as offshore aquaculture and renewable energy. However, it is increasingly vulnerable to a growing array of security, environmental, and geopolitical challenges.

This policy brief explores these emerging threats and potential mitigation strategies, drawing on discussions from the workshop “Navigating Security Challenges: The Future of Marine Infrastructure in European Seas,” held at the second Mission Arena by BlueMissionBANOS in Riga on 26 April 2024. Organized by SEI under the Mistra Geopolitics programme, the workshop brought together participants from five eastern Baltic Sea countries, representing diverse professional and academic backgrounds.

