Maryland Permanently Preserves 4 Additional Working Farms

December 19, 2024

2024 Ends with 788 Acres of Additional Farmland Protected Forever

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 19, 2024) – The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved four new easements through the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation during their December 18th meeting, closing out a successful calendar year for the program. This initiative aims to permanently protect approximately 788 acres of prime farmland across the Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot counties, for an investment of more than $3 million.

“Farmers who commit their land to preservation play a crucial role in the future of agriculture in Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Their dedication to protecting prime farmland not only supports local communities but also ensures the resources needed for a thriving agricultural economy. This commitment is essential for the continued growth and sustainability of Maryland’s agriculture.”

The Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation was established in 1977 as part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture. The foundation purchases agricultural preservation easements from willing farmers to forever protect prime farmland and woodland. The newly approved easements will help maintain the agricultural landscape of the state while bolstering efforts to promote local food production and sustain rural livelihoods.

To view a list of the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation easements broken down by county, see this chart. Having already achieved the 30% by 2030 goal as outlined in the Maryland the Beautiful Act as passed in the 2023 Session by the Maryland General Assembly, the newly-approved easements will help the state meet the next goal of conserving 40% of state land by 2040.

For more information, please contact the foundation’s Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or michelle.cable@maryland.gov.

