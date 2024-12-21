Literal and In Tandem Partner to Empower K12 Students through Youth-Driven Design and Efficacy-Based Reading Research

LiteralApp.com - App Preview LiteralApp.com - Website Preview In-Tandem.org - Website Preview

Strategic collaboration leverages efficacy-based reading research and youth co-design to enhance adolescent reading engagement, focus, and attention

By conducting research with In Tandem and co-designing with youth, Literal can create a more engaging and effective digital reading experience that truly resonates with the next generation of readers.” — Lawton Smith

PROVO, UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Literal , the all-in-one digital reading platform for K12 classrooms, is excited to announce its new collaboration with In Tandem . This partnership aims to empower adolescents by leveraging research, evidence-based reading strategies, and youth co-design to enhance reading engagement, focus, and attention in over 1,000 middle schools and high schools.Project OverviewThe goal of this strategic partnership is to increase the percentage of young people who see themselves as readers and who authentically “enjoy” reading after spending time on Literal. Through this collaboration, Literal and In Tandem will engage youth in efficacy research and in the co-design of new Literal product features and content curation.In Tandem’s Youth Partners will share their ideas, preferences, and interests related to reading and digital design and participate in direct research to evaluate whether their time spent on Literal improves their overall reading affinity, focus, and enjoyment.Lawton Smith, CEO of Literal, comments: “We are thrilled to partner with In Tandem to bring the voices of our students directly into the heart of our product development. By conducting efficacy research with In Tandem and co-designing with youth, we can create a more engaging and effective digital reading experience that truly resonates with the next generation of readers.”Research and Co-DesignIn Tandem’s Youth Partners will support the process of validating, prototyping, and testing new features, ensuring that their voices are integral to Literal’s product development process. This collaborative approach guarantees that the needs and preferences of students are at the forefront of Literal’s ongoing innovation.According to Dave Hersh, CEO at In Tandem: “Partnering with Literal allows us to empower youth by giving them a platform to shape the tools they use for learning. This collaboration ensures that the digital reading solutions that Literal is developing are not only innovative but also aligned with the real needs and preferences of students.”Why In Tandem?By partnering with In Tandem, Literal gains direct access to teens eager to provide authentic feedback and actively participate throughout every stage of the product design process. Engaging with a diverse group of In Tandem Youth Partners allows Literal to incorporate and act upon feedback from youth with varied lived experiences, perspectives, and preferences. This ensures that the voices of young people who may not always be represented in the design process are captured and valued.This inclusive approach helps Literal align future content and features with what resonates most with young readers, ultimately driving higher engagement and broader adoption of the platform in classrooms.About In TandemIn Tandem strives to elevate youth voices and tap into the combined wisdom of their experiences to create authentic, impactful solutions.Through years of working together with young people, we have learned to truly listen and understand their perspectives. This philosophy is the catalyst for In Tandem. In Tandem supports organizations dedicated to creating better outcomes for youth by involving them directly in the design and development of educational tools and resources. Through engaging youth as agents of change, we unlock more relevant, responsive, and effective solutions.About LiteralLiteral is the all-in-one digital reading platform for K12 classrooms.Literal provides a powerful suite of teaching and learning tools for secondary teachers and students alongside an accessible digital classroom library of thousands of fiction and literary non-fiction titles - including books, plays, poems, comics, manga, and graphic novels (in partnership with Comics Plus ). Literal’s teaching and learning tools include an AI-powered assignment and formative assessment builder, an instant autograder to grade student responses, an in-book AI tutor to explain difficult to understand reading passages, translation capabilities in 160 lanugaues, audio narration of titles, and a book recommendation engine designed to drive content discovery and literacy growth through consistent reading practice.

