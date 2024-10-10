Literal Unveils Cutting-Edge "Literal Rephrase" and "Literal Explain" Features at EdTech Week in NYC

Literal EdTech Week Press Release 2024

Literal's "Rephrase" and "Explain" features are transforming the way middle and high school students engage with literature.

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year’s prestigious EdTech Week in New York City, Literal , the all-in-one platform for digital classroom reading, announced the launch of two groundbreaking new features designed to enhance reading engagement and accessibility for students while empowering educators with more effective, modern tools to support reading practice and instruction: Literal Rephrase and Literal Explain.*Literal Rephrase* is an educational breakthrough, offering a flexible, on-demand alternative to traditional whole-document text leveling.Literal Rephrase allows students to select any line of text in a Literal book, play, poem, or document, on-demand, and get an instant rephrasing of that line of text at a lower (or higher) approximate grade level - helping learners manage text complexity in real-time and keeping reading practice, either during assigned or independent reading, closer to a student’s grade-level. Literal Rephrase also encourages the exploration of Literary themes related to author’s craft, such as word choice and tone, by letting students go beyond simplification and to also playfully rephrase those same lines of text into fun, alternative styles like “modern language” or “valley girl,” making reading, exploration, and skills-building, autonomous, engaging, and accessible.*Literal Explain* makes tackling challenging texts more engaging, equitable, and fun for students. By clicking on any confusing or difficult line of text they encounter while they read, students can summon Aida™, Literal's in-book AI assistant, to provide an explanation of a single line of text in simple, relatable terms.Whether students are wrestling with dense paragraphs, tangled plots, or endless character lists, Aida provides instant, context-aware assistance and explanations. It doesn’t stop there though - students can continue to engage with Aida™ in active conversation, asking more questions and exploring the meaning of any individual line within the text through authentic inquiry, all while staying fully immersed in the core adventure of the story. For educators, Literal Explain is a powerful tool that keeps students curious, confident, and excited to read."Our teams have been hard at work working on these innovations with our educator advisory board and we are excited to finally showcase these new features at EdTech Week," said Lawton Smith, Co-founder and CEO of Literal. "Literal Rephrase and Literal Explain are designed to break down reading barriers, empowering every student to thrive. Whether simplifying complex language or offering deeper contextual insights, we are equipping educators and students with modern tools that meet the learning and instructional needs of modern classrooms."Educators have full permission control for these features, turning them on or off for individual students or for the full class, and have full visibility into how students use Literal Rephrase and Literal Explain, including which parts of the book are most engaged with and the types of questions students ask. Educators can also provide meaningful line-by-line feedback to students on their use of these tools with the “reply” option attached to every student interaction.Since its founding in 2019, Literal has supported tens of thousands of educators and students in schools and school districts across the US and in multiple countries. Literal’s ongoing commitment to student engagement has been recognized with a five-star “student engagement” rating and award from Common Sense Education. According to Common Sense, Literal “deepens student engagement” with its powerful reading tools and user-friendly interface, allowing students to read more independently and effectively. Literal is a Google for Education Partner and a member of the International Literacy Association.EdTech Week, held annually in New York City, brings together leading innovators, educators, and entrepreneurs from across the education technology industry. Literal’s participation highlights the company's ongoing commitment to supporting the K12 education sector with dynamic solutions that cater to today’s learners and educators.

