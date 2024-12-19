XXI Annual Steering Committee of the CIFAL Global Network: Highlights, Achievements and Sets Priorities for 2025 – Inspiring Collaboration

The opening session featured welcoming remarks by Prof. Saleh Almezel, Rector of Majmaah University and Chair of CIFAL Saudi Arabia. This was followed by addresses from Mr. Nikhil Seth, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of UNITAR, and H.E. Ambassador Luis Gallegos, President of UNITAR’s Board of Trustees. Their speeches underscored the network’s vital role in advancing capacity building and sustainability on a global scale.

Throughout the event, participants engaged in insightful and reflective sessions that examined the CIFAL Global Network’s performance, governance, and future priorities. These discussions underscored the introduction of new thematic areas designed to address emerging global challenges, including sustainability learning, public policy and governance, peace and security, environment and climate change, infrastructure development, and technology and innovation.

The “Inspiring One Another” session chaired by Mr. Alex Mejia, the Head of the CIFAL Global Network gathered the Directors of CIFAL Centres across different regions. The Directors shared their CIFAL Centres’ accomplishments, innovative approaches, and objectives for the year ahead. This session not only fostered an atmosphere of collaboration but also facilitated the exchange of best practices, promoting greater synergy within the network.