ANY.RUN Celebrates Recognition at the Cybersecurity Awards 2024

ANY.RUN, provider of an interactive malware sandbox and threat intelligence solutions, is proud to announce its achievements at tech awards in 2024. These awards highlight the platform's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the cybersecurity field.

𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

ANY.RUN secured a win in the Threat Hunting category. This recognition is based on both peer votes and expert evaluations, highlighting the platform’s real-world impact and industry leadership.

𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬

Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and TI Feeds were recognized as the “Best Threat Intelligence & Interactive Malware Analysis Platform".

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟓𝟎 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐓-𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭

ANY.RUN has been named among the Top 150 cybersecurity vendors, a prestigious industry benchmark.

𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬

Behavior analytics is a core feature of Interactive Sandbox. Automated Interactivity, updated this fall, now makes malware analysis even easier by automatically detecting and detonating key components at each stage of an attack.

To know more about new features launched in 2024, visit ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲

ANY.RUN extends its gratitude to its dedicated community for their invaluable contributions.

Each analysis session, piece of feedback, and shared insight fuels the platform’s growth and innovation. As collaborators in the mission for a safer digital world, the community remains an integral part of the company’s success.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN provides interactive malware analysis tools trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. With powerful features for real-time behavioral analysis, ANY.RUN helps identify threats, reduce investigation time, and provide actionable insights for incident response.

