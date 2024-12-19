DLS Technology is named Citrix Preferred Partner

As the only Citrix Preferred Services Partner in the National Capital Region of Canada, DLS is uniquely positioned to support organizations of all sizes

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are thrilled to share some exciting news with you! DLS Technology Corporation (DLS) has proudly achieved the prestigious Citrix Preferred Services Partner designation. This remarkable milestone builds upon our long-standing history as a Platinum Citrix Fusion Reseller partner and a trusted implementation partner for Citrix solutions.As the only Citrix Preferred Services Partner in the National Capital Region of Canada and one of only a select few across North America, DLS is uniquely positioned to support organizations of all sizes with professional services implementation projects from coast to coast. Whether an SME or an enterprise corporation, you can rely on DLS to provide a secure, trusted, customized approach to your projects and solutions. With this designation, we can offer a complete cycle of solutions and services, from planning and design to deployment and managed services.We are also proud to share that DLS is an approved Citrix Ready Partner, offering our proprietary end-point solution, vKey, on the Citrix Ready portal. vKey is a secure, read-only operating system that supports IT to meet Government of Canada (GoC) Protected B standards. By mitigating security threats and risks, vKey transforms an end-point into a safe, corporately managed, and trusted device. This innovative solution has already been deployed in over 180 countries worldwide, and it is listed on GoC Software Licensing Supply Arrangement (SLSA) and Cyber Security Procurement Vehicle (CSPV).With our Citrix Preferred Services Partner designation, Platinum Partner status, and vKey solutions, DLS is well-equipped to address all your workspace, cloud access, SaaS management , application challenges and projects for the foreseeable future. Our expertise encompasses secure cloud access, advanced application and desktop virtualization, and seamless SaaS management with integration into existing IT ecosystems. We excel in creating unified digital workspaces and platforms designed to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and ensure robust data security. By leveraging cutting-edge solutions, we empower organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure while meeting modern business needs effectively.We are gearing up to celebrate our 25th business anniversary in Ottawa, Ontario, in 2025. We have been proud to serve most Government of Canada departments, all provincial and many of the largest municipal organizations across the country, and companies in the healthcare, defence/aerospace, finance, and education sectors.We invite you to contact our skilled Account Executives to arrange a demo, book a meeting, or discuss your challenges. We are here to help!Please feel free to reach us at 613-249-8818, toll-free number at 1-888-297-1225, contact your DLS Account Executive directly, or through our website at dlstech.com/contact-us.

