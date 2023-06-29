Submit Release
DLS Technology Corporation Announces End of Life for vKey 5 Embedded Edition & the Embedded Product Line

DLS also announces the release of vKey v6.0 ready for distribution

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ON behalf of DLS Technology Corporation (DLS), we are excited to share some positive updates and changes to our offerings.

DLS is announcing that June 30, 2024 is the End of Life (EOL) date for vKey 5 Embedded Edition. After this date, further updates, bug fixes, or technical support for vKey 5 Embedded Edition will no longer be provided. However, the future of vKey is stronger than ever with our latest release, which consolidates the Enterprise and Embedded edition products into a unified offering.

DLS is pleased to introduce vKey 6, our newest platform for all vKey solutions. vKey 6 offers new and enhanced features, improved security measures, enhanced stability, and broader compatibility. With vKey 6, users can enjoy a more robust and future-proof solution that will continue to meet your evolving end point security needs.

Considering the upcoming EOL of vKey 5 Embedded Edition, we recommend that customers explore the benefits of migrating to vKey 6. By making this transition, companies will ensure continued support, have access to future updates, and receive technical assistance whenever needed. Our support team will guide users through the migration process and address any questions or concerns.

DLS is fully committed to assisting our valued clients throughout the migration process. We offer professional services for customizations, implementation, and deployment, ensuring a seamless transition to vKey 6. Our goal is to make this journey as smooth and effortless as possible for organizations.

For more detailed information about the vKey 5 Embedded EOL, vKey 6, and the migration process, please reach out to DLS by contacting sales@dlstech.com.

We truly appreciate our clients’ continued trust in our products and services. At DLS, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses and drive success.

