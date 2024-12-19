Biliary Tract Cancer Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

Biliary Tract Cancer market outlook

Biliary Tract Cancer Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Biliary Tract Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Biliary Tract Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Biliary Tract Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Biliary Tract Cancer Market Report:

• The Biliary Tract Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020–2034)

• In November 2024, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval for Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL injection for intravenous use to treat adults with previously treated, unresectable, or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) biliary tract cancer (BTC), as identified by an FDA-approved test. Ziihera received accelerated approval based on a 52% objective response rate (ORR) and a median duration of response (DOR) of 14.9 months, as assessed by independent central review (ICR). Continued approval may depend on confirmation of clinical benefit in a follow-up trial. The Phase 3 HERIZON-BTC-302 trial is ongoing to evaluate zanidatamab in combination with standard-of-care therapy compared to standard-of-care therapy alone in the first-line treatment of HER2-positive BTC.

• In August 2024, Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics for various diseases, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in its COMPANION-002 trial. The trial, a randomized Phase 2/3 study, involves 150 patients and evaluates CTX-009 in individuals with biliary tract cancer (BTC).

• In June 2024, Bold Therapeutics, a global leader in the development of innovative metallotherapeutics, announced positive Phase 2 safety and efficacy results for its lead asset, BOLD-100, in the treatment of advanced metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) and gastric cancer (GC) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, IL.

• The overall number of BTC incident cases in the 7MM population in 2022 was found to be 38,000. Japan was the country with the highest number of cases of BTC cancer, followed by the US.

• Of the total number of stage-specific BTC cases in EU4 and the UK in 2022, around 89% were of Stage IV, compared to approximately 18% in Japan and approximately 37% in the US

• A total of approximately 16,000 BTC patients were treated in the US in 2022; 4,500 of these cases were localized and regional, 8,000 were first-line advanced or metastatic cases, and 3,000 were second-line and above advanced or metastatic cases.

• In Japan, around 45% of BTC patients were 80 years of age or older in 2022. In the US, about 24% of BTC patients were 80 years of age or older, and about 29% of patients were between the ages of 70 and 79.

• Key Biliary Tract Cancer Companies: Merck Sharp & Dohme, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Basilea Pharmaceutica, Eisai, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Xencor, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Leap Therapeutics, Inc., Compass Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, ZielBio, Inc., GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, SOTIO Biotech, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Rain Oncology Inc, Avacta Life Sciences Ltd, DualityBio Inc., and others

• Key Biliary Tract Cancer Therapies: Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Imfinzi (durvalumab), Futibatinib (TAS-120), Melphalan, E7090 (tasurgratinib), TT-00420, ARQ 087 (Derazantinib), Lenvima (lenvatinib), Zanidatamab, XmAb20717, Nivolumab + DKN-01, CTX-009, MEDI5752, Brigimadlin, ZB131, GQ1001, BNT141, SO-C101, CT-0508, RAIN-32, AVA6000, DB-1303, and others

• The Biliary Tract Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Biliary Tract Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Biliary Tract Cancer market dynamics.

Biliary Tract Cancer Overview

Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC) is a rare and aggressive cancer that originates in the bile ducts, which are responsible for carrying bile from the liver to the small intestine. It includes cancers of the bile ducts inside and outside the liver, as well as the gallbladder. Symptoms can be vague and may include jaundice, abdominal pain, and weight loss, often leading to delayed diagnosis. BTC is typically diagnosed in later stages, making treatment more challenging. Treatment options may include surgery, chemotherapy, and targeted therapies, depending on the cancer's location and stage.

Biliary Tract Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Biliary Tract Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Biliary Tract Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Biliary Tract Cancer

• Prevalent Cases of Biliary Tract Cancer by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Biliary Tract Cancer

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Biliary Tract Cancer

Biliary Tract Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Biliary Tract Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Biliary Tract Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Biliary Tract Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Biliary Tract Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

• Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

• Imfinzi (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

• Futibatinib (TAS-120): Taiho Oncology

• Melphalan: Delcath Systems

• E7090 (tasurgratinib): Eisai

• TT-00420: TransThera Sciences (Nanjing)

• ARQ 087 (Derazantinib): Basilea Pharmaceutica

• Lenvima (lenvatinib): Eisai and Merck & Co

• Zanidatamab: Zymeworks and BeiGene

• XmAb20717: Xencor, Inc.

• Nivolumab + DKN-01: Bristol-Myers Squibb/Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

• CTX-009: Compass Therapeutics

• MEDI5752: AstraZeneca

• Brigimadlin: Boehringer Ingelheim

• ZB131: ZielBio, Inc.

• GQ1001: GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

• BNT141: BioNTech SE

• SO-C101: SOTIO Biotech

• CT-0508: Carisma Therapeutics Inc

• RAIN-32: Rain Oncology Inc

• AVA6000: Avacta Life Sciences Ltd

• DB-1303: DualityBio Inc.

Biliary Tract Cancer Market Strengths

• The therapeutic landscape in BTCs has expanded considerably in recent years. Combined therapy with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and modulation of immune checkpoints-mediated signaling pathways are promising strategies.

Biliary Tract Cancer Market Opportunities

• Increasing cognizance about different mutations, pathways, and other regimens has changed the focus on curable treatment options with emerging candidates that will lead the growth of the global market.

Scope of the Biliary Tract Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Biliary Tract Cancer Companies: Merck Sharp & Dohme, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Basilea Pharmaceutica, Eisai, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Xencor, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Leap Therapeutics, Inc., Compass Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, ZielBio, Inc., GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, SOTIO Biotech, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Rain Oncology Inc, Avacta Life Sciences Ltd, DualityBio Inc., and others

• Key Biliary Tract Cancer Therapies: Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Imfinzi (durvalumab), Futibatinib (TAS-120), Melphalan, E7090 (tasurgratinib), TT-00420, ARQ 087 (Derazantinib), Lenvima (lenvatinib), Zanidatamab, XmAb20717, Nivolumab + DKN-01, CTX-009, MEDI5752, Brigimadlin, ZB131, GQ1001, BNT141, SO-C101, CT-0508, RAIN-32, AVA6000, DB-1303, and others

• Biliary Tract Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Biliary Tract Cancer current marketed and Biliary Tract Cancer emerging therapies

• Biliary Tract Cancer Market Dynamics: Biliary Tract Cancer market drivers and Biliary Tract Cancer market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Biliary Tract Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Biliary Tract Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Biliary Tract Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Biliary Tract Cancer

4. Biliary Tract Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Biliary Tract Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Biliary Tract Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Biliary Tract Cancer

9. Biliary Tract Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Biliary Tract Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Biliary Tract Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Biliary Tract Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Drivers

16. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Barriers

17. Biliary Tract Cancer Appendix

18. Biliary Tract Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

