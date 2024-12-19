Pancreatic Cancer Market Growth Projections 2024-2034: DelveInsight Analysis

Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights

Pancreatic Cancer Market forecast report offers an in-depth understanding of forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pancreatic Cancer market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Pancreatic Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pancreatic Cancer market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of Pancreatic Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pancreatic Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Pancreatic Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Pancreatic Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report:

• The Pancreatic Cancer market size was valued approximately and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In December 2024, Zai Lab Limited (Nasdaq: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that the pivotal Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial achieved its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival (mOS) compared to the control. The PANOVA-3 trial assessed the use of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

• According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of pancreatic cancer in the United States accounted for approximately 35% in 2023.

• The 2023 analysis indicates that the highest stage-specific incident cases of pancreatic cancer in the US were for distant stages, comprising nearly 50% of cases, followed by regional and localized stages.

• The mutation types associated with pancreatic cancer include KRAS2, TP53, SMAD4/DPC4, BRCA1/2, MSI-H/dMMR, and NTRK. In the United States, KRAS2 and TP53 were responsible for the largest number of incident cases of pancreatic cancer in 2023.

• Key Pancreatic Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Actuate Therapeutics, Dragonfly Therapeutics, Keymed B, Tango Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Cue Biopharma, Bold Therapeutics, Purple Biotech Ltd, ENB Therapeutics, Gritstone bio, AstraZeneca, Candel Therapeutics, Alligator Bioscience, FibroGen, Novartis AG, AB Science, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Pancreatic Cancer Therapies: LYNPARZA (olaparib), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Elraglusib (9 ING 41), DF 7001, TNG260, ATA 3271, CMG 901, CT-0508, CUE-102, BOLD-100, CM24, ENB-003, GRT-C903, AZD0171, CAN-2409, Mitazalimab, Pamrevlumab, NIS793, Masitinib, Glufosfamide, and others

• The Pancreatic Cancer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are more commonly affected in case of Pancreatic Cancer than females

Request a sample for the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pancreatic-cancer-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Pancreatic Cancer Overview

Pancreatic adenocarcinoma is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer and is projected to arise as the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Europe and the United States in the near future. In the US, pancreatic cancer is the 9th or 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer (depending on gender). A clinical/radiographic stage classification for pancreatic cancer suggests three stage classification(potentially resectable, locally advanced, and advanced) of pancreatic cancer involvement based on radiological findings.

Localized pancreatic cancer is the one that remains confined to its location of origin and does not spreads out. Surgery remains the only option for these kinds of cancer cells. • Locally advanced Pancreatic Cancer is a non-metastasized pancreatic cancer, in which upfront resection is considered not beneficial due to extensive vascular involvement and the consequent high chance of a nonradical resection. These patients have significant symptom burdens referable to their primary malignancy, including pain (usually in the abdomen or back), pancreatic insufficiency, biliary obstruction, and early satiety/gastric outlet obstruction, weight loss, jaundice (yellowing of the skin, eyes or both)with or without itching, loss of appetite, nausea, change in stool, pancreatitis, recent-onset diabetes.

Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pancreatic Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Pancreatic Cancer

• Prevalent Cases of Pancreatic Cancer by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Pancreatic Cancer

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Pancreatic Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Pancreatic Cancer epidemiology trends @ Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiological Insights

Pancreatic Cancer Market

The dynamics of the Pancreatic Cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Niraparib, Dostarlimab, and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Pancreatic Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

• LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca

• KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

• Elraglusib (9 ING 41): Actuate Therapeutics

• DF 7001: Dragonfly Therapeutics CMG 901 Keymed B

• TNG260: Tango Therapeutics

• ATA 3271: Atara Biotherapeutics

• CMG 901: Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd

• CT-0508: Carisma Therapeutics Inc

• CUE-102: Cue Biopharma

• BOLD-100: Bold Therapeutics

• CM24: Purple Biotech Ltd

• ENB-003: ENB Therapeutics

• GRT-C903: Gritstone bio

• AZD0171: AstraZeneca

• CAN-2409: Candel Therapeutics

• Mitazalimab: Alligator Bioscience

• Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

• NIS793: Novartis AG

• Masitinib: AB Science

• Glufosfamide: Eleison Pharmaceuticals

Pancreatic Cancer Market Drivers

• Advancements in computational and bioinformatics platforms and several other R&D practices enable the development of Pancreatic Cancer

• Strong pipeline activity

Pancreatic Cancer Market Barriers

• Rising incidence of cancer will provide a larger window of opportunity for new treatments

• Reoccurrence is very common in cancers even after proper treatment; this opens up a new window for pipeline activity

Scope of the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Pancreatic Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Actuate Therapeutics, Dragonfly Therapeutics CMG 901 Keymed B, Tango Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Cue Biopharma, Bold Therapeutics, Purple Biotech Ltd, ENB Therapeutics, Gritstone bio, AstraZeneca, Candel Therapeutics, Alligator Bioscience, FibroGen, Novartis AG, AB Science, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Pancreatic Cancer Therapies: LYNPARZA (olaparib), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Elraglusib (9 ING 41), DF 7001, TNG260, ATA 3271, CMG 901, CT-0508, CUE-102, BOLD-100, CM24, ENB-003, GRT-C903, AZD0171, CAN-2409, Mitazalimab, Pamrevlumab, NIS793, Masitinib, Glufosfamide, and others

• Therapeutic Assessment: Pancreatic Cancer current marketed and Pancreatic Cancer emerging therapies

• Migraine Market Dynamics: Pancreatic Cancer market drivers and barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Pancreatic Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Pancreatic Cancer market share @ Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Pancreatic Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Pancreatic Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Pancreatic Cancer

4. Pancreatic Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Pancreatic Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Pancreatic Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pancreatic Cancer

9. Pancreatic Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Pancreatic Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Pancreatic Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Pancreatic Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Pancreatic Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Pancreatic Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Pancreatic Cancer Market drivers

16. Pancreatic Cancer Market barriers

17. Pancreatic Cancer Appendix

18. Pancreatic Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.