Safeguarding Coastal Fisheries and Livelihoods in Cambodia

Transcript

Cambodia: Safeguarding Coastal Fisheries and Livelihoods

VO1/ The Government of Cambodia, with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Agence Française de Développement are improving marine ecosystems and livelihoods through the Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Program.

VO2/ The project prioritizes coastal ecosystems restoration and climate-resilient infrastructure that will directly benefit at least 200,000 people in coastal communities.

Interview #1 – Jyotsana Varma, Country Director, Cambodia Resident Mission, Asian Development Bank:

“Climate change is adversely impacting coastal biodiversity. We are trying here to work with the Government of Cambodia, and the local fishing communities, including women to be able to arrest the decline in productivity and also to be able to regenerate the marine ecosystem.”

VO3/ These communities face increasing challenges with overfishing and degradation of marine ecosystems.

Vox-Pop - Fish Seller, Kep Crab Market: “In the past, we could fish big crabs because there were fewer fishing boats. Now, there are many fishermen and too many fishing boats.”

VO4/ The project aims to reverse decline in nearshore fisheries in Cambodia’s coastal provinces by restoring seagrass, mangroves, and expanding sustainable mariculture.

VO5/ The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the Ministry of Environment, and Khmer Enterprise.

Interview #2 – Khov Kuong, Deputy Director General, Fisheries Administration, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries:

“The Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries project will promote the private sector development by enabling the coastal communities and also small businesses to diversify their livelihoods, adopt sustainable practices, and grow into viable business enterprises.”

TITLE: Adaptive Coastal and Marine Fisheries Enhancement

VO6/ The project supports the regeneration of nearshore fisheries and the establishment of Marine Fisheries Management Areas to manage wild capture fisheries and coastal habitats.

Interview #3 – Soem Him, Leader of Trapeang Sangke Community Fisheries, Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province:

“We plant, and we protect the mangroves by patrolling. For patrolling, our first objective is to prevent the encroachment of mangroves by outsiders. We deploy artificial cement structures in this area when for the fish to grow, and biodiversity to increase.”

VO7/ The deployment of Fish Productivity Structures across nearly 40% of Cambodia’s inshore area, will increase productivity by reducing harmful fishing practices.

VO8/ Livelihood diversification will be supported by commercializing high-value, short-life cycle species like crabs, mussels, oysters, and cockles.

VO9/ Investments will strengthen Community Fisheries and Community Protected Areas with sustainable financing, and ecotourism initiatives. The participation of women is essential to the project’s success.

TITLE: Climate-resilient Coastal Infrastructure Development

VO10/ Climate-resilient coastal infrastructure include office buildings, jetties, and modern landing sites. Modern technology will be prioritized.

Interview #5 – Pheun Phalla, Deputy Chief, Kep Fisheries Administration Cantonment:

“The pier here is almost completely dilapidated. In the past at least 60 to 80 small boats could dock here. A new port will be built here. it will be 100 meters long stretching into the sea with a deeper depth to allow larger boats to dock as well.”

TITLE: Sustainable and Inclusive Coastal and Marine Businesses Commercialization

VO11/ The project will aid the development of Small and Medium Enterprises in coastal communities and support training, business planning, and will provide conditional grants.

VO12/ The goal is a sustained private sector-driven coastal economy developed through capacity building and entrepreneurship.

VO13/ The Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Program is supporting livelihoods and helping Cambodia adapt to the challenges of climate change for generations to come.

