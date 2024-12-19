Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market to Reach New Heights in Growth by 2034, DelveInsight Predicts

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Forecast

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth insights of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Forecast

Key Highlights from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market Report:

• The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market size was valued approximately USD 3,200 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In September 2024, Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, announced today that it has received approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia to begin its global Phase 1 clinical trial. The trial will evaluate CLN-978, a CD19xCD3 bispecific T cell engager, for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

• The United States holds the largest market size for systemic lupus erythematosus, approximately USD 2,600 million, compared to the EU4 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

• Prominent companies in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) market, including Novartis/MorphoSys, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals/Viatris, RemeGen, and Biogen, are striving to enhance treatment options for SLE. In August 2023, AbbVie launched its Phase III Select-SLE trial to assess the efficacy of RINVOQ in treating moderate to severe SLE.

• The 40–59 years age group is the most impacted by the prevalence of systemic lupus erythematosus. In 2023, across the 7MM, around 40% of the total cases were found in this age group.

• In 2023, about 50% of the cases in Spain were classified as moderate.

• Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, ImmuPharma, Biogen, UCB Pharma and Biogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Idorsia, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Jemincare, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, Janssen Research & Development, Novartis, Biogen, Galapagos NV, Eli Lilly and Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapies: BENLYSTA (belimumab), SAPHNELO (anifrolumab), Lupuzor, Litifilimab (BIIB059), Dapirolizumab pegol, GAZYVA, Cenerimod, DS-7011a, JMKX000189, ALPN-101, BMS-986165, Medi-546, MIL62, Nipocalimab, ianalumab, BIIB059 (litifilimab), GLPG3667, LY3471851, E6742, Obinutuzumab, Cenerimod and others

• The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Systemic Lupus Erythematosus is more prevalent in females

• The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Systemic Lupus Erythematosus pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market dynamics.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Country based Treatment Overview:

The usual approach for treating Systemic Lupus Erythematosus comprises a mix of medications, adjustments in lifestyle, and consistent medical supervision. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) could be recommended for pain and inflammation control, while corticosteroids assist in immune system suppression and lessening inflammation during flare-ups.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), commonly referred to as lupus, is a chronic autoimmune disease. In autoimmune conditions, the immune system, which usually defends the body against infections, mistakenly attacks healthy tissues and organs.

Get a Free sample for the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/systemic-lupus-erythematosus-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Insights:

The epidemiology segment for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus offers information on the past and present patient populations affected by the condition and predicts future trends across seven significant countries. It aids in understanding the factors driving current and anticipated trends by examining various studies and insights from key opinion leaders.

“As per a study by Schwarting et al. (2021), estimated SLE incidence between 2009 and 2014 ranged from 4.59 to 6.89 per 100,000 persons, and prevalence ranged from 37.32 to 47.36 per 100,000. SLE incidence in Germany in 2014 was 8.82 per 100,000 persons, and prevalence was 55.80. Most of these patients were female (84.1%), with a mean age of 51.2–51.9 years (SD 16.6 years). The SLE severity algorithm at baseline identified 12.8% patients with mild, 41.7% moderate, and 45.5% severe SLE.”

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

• Prevalent Cases of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Systemic Lupus Erythematosus epidemiology trends @ Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Forecast

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapies and Key Companies

• BENLYSTA (belimumab): GlaxoSmithKline

• SAPHNELO (anifrolumab): AstraZeneca

• Lupuzor: ImmuPharma

• Litifilimab (BIIB059): Biogen

• Dapirolizumab pegol: UCB Pharma and Biogen

• GAZYVA: Hoffmann-La Roche

• Cenerimod: Idorsia

• DS-7011a: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

• JMKX000189: Jemincare

• ALPN-101: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

• BMS-986165: Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Medi-546: AstraZeneca

• MIL62: Beijing Mabworks Biotech

• Nipocalimab: Janssen Research & Development

• ianalumab: Novartis

• BIIB059 (litifilimab): Biogen

• GLPG3667: Galapagos NV

• LY3471851: Eli Lilly and Company

• E6742: Eisai Co., Ltd.

• Obinutuzumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

• Cenerimod: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

Emerging Systemic Lupus Erythematosus drugs Uptake:

This section on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus concentrates on the adoption rate of newly introduced or anticipated Systemic Lupus Erythematosus medications within the market between 2020 and 2034. The evaluation includes the acceptance of these drugs within the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market, patient adoption of various therapies, and the sales figures associated with each drug.

• In September 2024, Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, announced today that it has received approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia to begin its global Phase 1 clinical trial. The trial will evaluate CLN-978, a CD19xCD3 bispecific T cell engager, for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

• Treatments of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus include NSAIDs and antimalarial agents, which are the first-line therapies for mild SLE. In addition, glucocorticoids and cytotoxic or immunosuppressive agents—such as azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, cyclophosphamide, cyclosporine, and methotrexate —are used for SLE with organ involvement.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Forecast:

Presently, the market includes approved products for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus like BENLYSTA (belimumab) and SAPHNELO (anifrolumab-fnia).

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market drivers include - There is a robust pipeline for SLE with some drugs in the late\ stage of development, some with novel mechanisms of action, such as cenerimod, iberdomide, RSLV-132, etc. Many key players such as BMS, Pfizer, Amgen, etc., are also investigating their therapies in the mid and early stages, the diagnosed patient pool is expected to increase, which will boost the market in the coming years.

Scope of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Report:

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, ImmuPharma, Biogen, UCB Pharma and Biogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Idorsia, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Jemincare, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, Janssen Research & Development, Novartis, Biogen, Galapagos NV, Eli Lilly and Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapies: BENLYSTA (belimumab), SAPHNELO (anifrolumab), Lupuzor, Litifilimab (BIIB059), Dapirolizumab pegol, GAZYVA, Cenerimod, DS-7011a, JMKX000189, ALPN-101, BMS-986165, Medi-546, MIL62, Nipocalimab, ianalumab, BIIB059 (litifilimab), GLPG3667, LY3471851, E6742, Obinutuzumab, Cenerimod, and others

• Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutic Assessment: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus current marketed and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus emerging therapies

• Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Dynamics: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market drivers and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Systemic Lupus Erythematosus companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

3. SWOT analysis of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

4. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Overview at a Glance

6. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Disease Background and Overview

7. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

9. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Unmet Needs

11. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Emerging Therapies

12. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Drivers

16. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Barriers

17. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Appendix

18. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.