Author, Tony Jeton Selimi, British Albanian Visionary, Named Finalist for SME National Business Person of the Year 2024

Author Tony J. Selimi is redefining excellence in business and leadership, empowering global transformation through innovation, vision, and impactful coaching.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critically acclaimed and multi-award-winning author—Tony Jeton Selimi, the British-Albanian motivational speaker, transformational coach, and founder of TJS Cognition Ltd., has been named the "SME National Business Person of the Year 2024 Finalist Award Winner". The prestigious recognition was celebrated at an exclusive event held at the iconic Wembley Stadium, honouring innovators and leaders shaping the future of the UK.

A Visionary Dedicated to Transforming Lives

Globally acclaimed for his work in human behaviour, personal transformation, business optimization and leadership, Selimi has spent decades empowering individuals and organizations to unlock their fullest potential. As a best-selling author, award-winning filmmaker, and transformational coach, Selimi is renowned for helping entrepreneurs, business leaders, and high-achieving professionals turn challenges into opportunities using his proprietary science-based coaching methods.

A Legacy of Transformation and Excellence

Selected from thousands of exceptional business leaders, Selimi’s recognition as a finalist underscores the transformative impact of his work. His journey from surviving the Yugoslav civil war and homelessness in London to becoming a globally respected thought leader exemplifies resilience, determination, and the power of human potential.

“This award is not just about my journey; it’s about the lives I’ve touched. It’s a testament to what’s possible when we commit to excellence, innovation, and service,” said Selimi. “From publishing bestsellers and delivering transformative speaking engagements to creating award-winning documentaries, every step I take is fueled by my mission to inspire and empower others.”

2025: A Year of Breakthrough Initiatives

As a finalist for this prestigious award, Selimi is poised to embark on an extraordinary year of initiatives that will inspire and empower individuals, leaders, and organizations worldwide.

• New Book Launch: Climb Greater Heights—A transformative guide to accelerating business growth, amplifying success, and creating a lasting legacy, set for release in early 2025.

• Spanish Editions of Bestselling Books—International bestsellers, including A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness: The Virus of The Modern Age, The Unfakeable Code, and A Path to Excellence will be available in Spanish, expanding their reach to millions of readers globally.

Exclusive Luxury Retreats—Personal and business mastery retreats in exotic locations, including Prishtina, Tirana, Skopje, Luzern, Santorini, Istambul, Antalya, Fiji, the Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Dubai, offer clients the opportunity to achieve transformational breakthroughs in unparalleled settings.

• Groundbreaking Udemy Courses—Courses such as Adult Temper Tantrums Decoded and leadership programs will equip professionals with tools to thrive in today’s fast-paced, evolving world.

• AI Solutions for Business Empowerment—Pioneering AI strategies will empower clients to streamline processes and drive exponential growth.

• Electrifying Keynote Speeches—Global conferences and executive forums will feature Selimi’s inspirational speeches, igniting transformation and action.

• Exclusive VIP Coaching Programs—Bespoke strategies for 7- to 9-figure business owners, leaders, and celebrities, focusing on achieving extraordinary success.

• New Film Projects—Building on his award-winning documentaries, Living My Illusion and The Truth Hurts, Selimi will collaborate on film projects highlighting truth, transformation, and human potential.

• Philanthropy and App Development —Expanding his philanthropic mission, Selimi will launch a transformational app to reach a global audience.

Family, Clients, and Community Support

Selimi attributes his success to the unwavering support of his loved ones and prominent clients who attended the Wembley event. Their encouragement continues to fuel his mission to inspire and empower lives globally.

Professional and Media Opportunities

Tony J. Selimi is available for interviews, book tours, speaking engagements, training, and private coaching consultations to share his expertise on leadership, human behaviour, emotional intelligence, and business transformation.

The Program that Assists to Redefine Success and Reach New Heights

About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

