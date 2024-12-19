Outstanding Customer Service, 2024

Awarded to: Cassandra Buckley, Secretary in the District 11 Probation Office, Lexington Reporting Center

Cassie has been an exemplary member of the Reporting Center team for three years, balancing her probation role with her commitment as an active member of the US Air Force Reserves. Throughout her time in the Reporting Center, Cassie has excelled in her duties and serves as a role model through her positive interactions with clients and coworkers.

Cassie’s dedication is evident in her efforts to implement new intake processes and her respectful and dignified treatment of everyone she encounters. Her willingness to go the extra mile, whether at work, at home, in the community, or through her military service, makes her a true asset to the team.

The outstanding customer service award recognizes employees who implement creative and effective programs that improve customer assistance, and provide unfaltering, reliable support.