Herpes Simplex Market Poised for Substantial Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight | Maruho, AiCuris, Starpharma

Several companies, including RedBioTec, TGV-Laboratories, Sanofi, Starpharma, and others, are actively advancing treatments in the Herpes Simplex market.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Herpes Simplex Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Herpes Simplex, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Herpes Simplex market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report offers a detailed analysis of Herpes Simplex, providing valuable insights into revenue trends, prevalence, and the treatment landscape. It highlights key statistics on Herpes Simplex, including current and projected market sizes, and evaluates the efficacy and development of emerging therapies. The report also covers the landscape of clinical trials, offering an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that will influence the future of Herpes Simplex treatment. This comprehensive resource is essential for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options in the Herpes Simplex space.

Some of the key insights of Herpes Simplex Market Report:

• Herpes Simplex market is expected to grow significantly with a strong CAGR from 2020 to 2034.

• Total diagnosed cases of Herpes Simplex in the 7MM were approximately 13,038 thousand in 2023, with an expected increase throughout the study period (2020–2034).

• Gender-specific cases in EU4 and the UK in 2023 were approximately 45% male and 55% female, with a slight decrease expected in the future.

• In Japan in 2023, the prevalence of recurrent herpes simplex cases was primarily driven by HSV-2 (67%), followed by HSV-1 (33%).

• US accounted for the largest market size in 2023, reaching nearly USD 1,600 million in the 7MM.

• Current treatment options for Herpes Simplex include antiviral medications like acyclovir, valacyclovir, famciclovir, and topical creams to relieve symptoms.

• Diagnostic methods include clinical assessment, physical examination, PCR assays, viral culture, and serologic testing to detect HSV infections.

• Companies involved in Herpes Simplex treatment are RedBioTec, TGV-Laboratories, Maruho, AiCuris, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Starpharma, ReceptoPharm, and more.

• Emerging therapies in the pipeline include PRITELIVIR (AIC-316), GSK3943104, mRNA-1608, and others.

Herpes Simplex Overview

Herpes viruses have a unique structure consisting of a core containing a large double-stranded DNA genome, surrounded by an icosahedral capsid made of capsomeres. This capsid is encased by an amorphous protein layer called the integument, and a lipid bilayer that includes glycoproteins. Genital herpes, most commonly caused by HSV-2 but occasionally by HSV-1, is a prevalent sexually transmitted infection. Both HSV-1 and HSV-2 spread through direct contact with infected lesions or secretions, affecting the skin and mucous membranes by invading and replicating in epithelial cells. Herpes simplex virus infection can cause painful sores and is highly contagious, requiring effective management with antiviral treatments.

Herpes Simplex Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Herpes Simplex Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Herpes Simplex market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Seroprevalent Cases of HSV

• Total Symptomatic Cases of HSV

• Total Diagnosed Cases of HSV

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases of HSV

• Total Recurrent Cases of HSV

Herpes Simplex Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section analyzes the adoption rates of recently launched or upcoming potential drugs in the Herpes Simplex market during the study period. It covers drug uptake, patient adoption of therapies, and sales performance for each drug.

Additionally, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the drugs with the fastest uptake, exploring the factors driving their widespread use. It also compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also explores Herpes Simplex pipeline development activities, offering valuable insights into therapeutic candidates at various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted treatments. It further analyzes recent developments, including collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing agreements, and other relevant information on emerging therapies.

Herpes Simplex Therapies and Key Companies

• Pritelivir: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG

• GSK3943104: GlaxoSmithKline

• mRNA-1608: ModernaTX, Inc.

Herpes Simplex Market Outlook

Herpes simplex is a widespread infection causing painful blisters or ulcers, typically spread through skin-to-skin contact. It occurs in two forms: HSV-1, which causes oral sores or cold sores, and HSV-2, responsible for genital sores. Both strains can affect various body parts, with many individuals showing mild or no symptoms. Though there is no cure, recurrent outbreaks can be managed with antiviral treatments, such as acyclovir, famciclovir, and valacyclovir, which help to reduce the severity and duration of symptoms but do not eliminate the infection. Early treatment within 48 hours of symptom onset is crucial for effectively managing recurrent outbreaks and minimizing transmission. Genital herpes also carries social stigma and can affect emotional well-being and relationships.

The treatment landscape for herpes simplex continues to evolve, with therapies targeting viral DNA replication, including nucleoside analogs, helicase inhibitors, and entry blockers. Despite existing treatments, there remains a significant unmet need for more effective therapies. Emerging therapies like Pritelivir offer promise in addressing the global health burden of herpes simplex. The Herpes Simplex market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 3,159 million in 2023, with growth projected through 2034, driven by the increasing need for better treatment options and advancements in antiviral therapy.

Herpes Simplex Market Drivers

Increased healthcare expenditure in developing countries has improved access to healthcare services, driving demand for herpes simplex virus treatment.

Herpes Simplex Market Barriers

The social stigma surrounding herpes infections often discourages patients from seeking treatment openly.

Scope of the Herpes Simplex Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Herpes Simplex Companies: RedBioTec, TGV-Laboratories, Maruho, AiCuris, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Starpharma, ReceptoPharm, and more.

• Key Herpes Simplex Therapies: PRITELIVIR (AIC-316), GSK3943104, mRNA-1608, and others.

• Herpes Simplex Therapeutic Assessment: Herpes Simplex currently marketed, and Herpes Simplex emerging therapies

• Herpes Simplex Market Dynamics: Herpes Simplex market drivers and Herpes Simplex market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Herpes Simplex Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Herpes Simplex Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Herpes Simplex Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Herpes Simplex

3. SWOT analysis of Herpes Simplex

4. Herpes Simplex Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Herpes Simplex Market Overview at a Glance

6. Herpes Simplex Disease Background and Overview

7. Herpes Simplex Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Herpes Simplex

9. Herpes Simplex Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Herpes Simplex Unmet Needs

11. Herpes Simplex Emerging Therapies

12. Herpes Simplex Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Herpes Simplex Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Herpes Simplex Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Herpes Simplex Market Drivers

16. Herpes Simplex Market Barriers

17. Herpes Simplex Appendix

18. Herpes Simplex Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

