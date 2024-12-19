alt.ai announces AlphaPath, a sourcing agent tool leveraging clone matching technology

alt.ai announces AlphaPath, a sourcing agent tool leveraging clone matching technologyーCreating an AI agent for VC/CVC that enables sourcing that transcends regional and language barriers

We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.Please feel free to contact us.Junki Komura (Business Headquarters)e-mail: gptsolutions@alt.ai TOKYO, JAPAN, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce the launch of AlphaPath, a new sourcing agent tool for venture capital and corporate venture capital (VC/CVC). AlphaPath is a clone matching service that follows in the footsteps of CloneM&A and CloneHR by utilizing clone matching technology researched, developed and provided by alt.AlphaPath outputs optimal matching results based on startup clones created from a database of startup companies, a variety of web sources, and social media, along with clones that have learned VC/CVC ‘thinking.’alt has a proven track record of developing successful clone matching technology, including being the first company in Japan to provide AI clone technology in the recruitment and M&A brokerage fields. PoCs (proofs of concept) and implementations utilizing this technology are already underway in those fields, and a PoC for AlphaPath is currently being tested in VCs and CVCs.With AlphaPath, we will support Japanese VC/CVCs in sourcing more efficiently and effectively, and contribute to accelerating a growth in quality in the startup ecosystem.■AlphaPath overview video: https://youtu.be/b6JaaTvNof4 ■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

