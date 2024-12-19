8th Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon champions peace, climate action, and global cooperation

Co-chairs Ban Ki-moon & Heinz Fischer at the high-level event “Securing Our Future: Reducing Nuclear Threats Today and Tomorrow“. BKMC/Martin Krachler Co-chairs Ban Ki-moon & Dr. Heinz Fischer met Alexander van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria. Copyright: BKMC/Martin Krachler Co-chair Ban Ki-moon at the film premiere of "The Quiet Diplomat" in Vienna, Austria. Copyright: BKMC/Martin Krachler

Ban Ki-moon, 8th UN Secretary-General, visited Vienna for high-level meetings focused on advancing global peace, international cooperation, and partnerships.

VIENNA , AUSTRIA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "After my retirement, I would leave the UN, but not the fight." – Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations & Co-chair of the BKMC.On December 11, 2024, the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC) hosted the Austrian premiere of “The Quiet Diplomat”, at Stadtkino in Vienna. The compelling documentary highlights Ban Ki-moon’s extraordinary life and his significant contributions to global diplomacy and peace with a particular focus on his tenure as the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations. In the documentary he reflects on the pivotal moment of the Paris Climate Agreement, a milestone that remains a testament to his leadership and dedication to securing a sustainable future.Following the screening, a panel discussion featured Ban Ki-moon personally, Martin Nesirky, Director of the United Nations Information Service (UNIS), Charles Lyons, Director of “The Quiet Diplomat" and Monika Froehler, CEO of the BKMC. Ban Ki-moon, who founded the BKMC with Dr. Heinz Fischer, 11th President of the Republic of Austria, in 2018 in Vienna, Austria, reflected on his legacy during and beyond his tenure as Secretary-General. He emphasized the essential role of youth and global citizens in creating a more sustainable and peaceful future, stating: “I hope to inspire young and future generations with the importance of global citizenship — the idea that our responsibilities extend beyond borders.”On December 12, 2024, Co-chairs Ban Ki-moon and Dr. Heinz Fischer met with Alexander Van der Bellen, President of the Republic of Austria, reaffirming the commitment and the mission of the BKMC. Austria, as the host country of the BKMC, plays a vital role providing a strong foundation for its global mission of empowering young leaders and promoting the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.During the bilateral meeting with Ban Ki-moon and Alexander Schallenberg, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, both leaders underscored the critical role of multilateral cooperation in fostering stability and peace in conflict-affected regions.Subsequently, at the high-level event “Securing Our Future: Reducing Nuclear Threats Today and Tomorrow“ at the Vienna City Hall, Ban Ki-moon warned of the dangers of nuclear escalation. He thanked the City of Vienna for its hub of multilateral diplomacy to reduce the threat posed by the spread and possible use of nuclear weapons.The event was co-organized by the BKMC, the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation (VCDNP) and the City of Vienna. CEO Monika Froehler underlined that such meeting was very timely as the destructive power of nuclear weapons shall never be unleashed again.The event was officially opened by Co-chair Dr. Heinz Fischer and Ernst Woller, First President of the Assembly of Vienna. In his keynote speech, Ban Ki-moon highlighted: “We must reaffirm the fundamental principles of multilateralism. Cooperation among nations is our strongest tool against the existential threat posed by nuclear weapons.”, underscoring the vital need for unity and international collaboration in addressing the pressing threats to global stability and peace. On a similar note, Dr Heinz Fischer emphasized: “In light of these challenges, I believe that sustainable solutions to global security must be rooted in dialogue and diplomacy.”After the opening remarks, a panel discussion with Elena K. Sokova Executive Director, VCDNP, Dr. Robert Floyd Executive Secretary, Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Angela Kane, Senior Fellow, VCDNP and Alexander Kmentt Director of the Department for Disarmament, Arms Control and Non Proliferation, Austrian Ministry of European and International Affairs took place. The discussions focused on mapping nuclear threats and identifying key areas to advance nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.Ban Ki-moon’s visit to Vienna showcased his unwavering commitment to empowering young leaders, fostering international cooperation, and addressing the pressing issues of our time, from nuclear disarmament to sustainable development. Above all, his message centered on the imperative of peace, highlighting its role as the foundation for a better, more secure future for all.About the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens:The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens’ mission is to foster leadership for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement by inspiring current leaders and empowering the next generation of changemakers. Celebrating its seventh-year founding anniversary this year, the BKMC conducts its work by advocating for governmental policymaking with current leaders on global issues such as sustainable development, climate action, gender justice, and transformative education while offering direct opportunities to young changemakers to amplify their voices and equip them with SDG knowledge, 21st-century skills, and global citizenship values.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.