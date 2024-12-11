Global Leaders and Experts Champion Education and Climate at International Forum in Salzburg

International Forum on Education and Climate, Salzburg, Austria

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To contribute meaningfully to the crucial and timely intersection of education and climate action, high-level global leaders and experts will convene at Schloss Leopoldskron, Salzburg, Austria on 13 December 2024 for the second International Forum on Education and Climate Building on the success of the first International Forum in 2023, the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC) in partnership with the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Korea, and Salzburg Global, and co-facilitated by the Austrian Commission for UNESCO and Alpen-Adria-University Klagenfurt will bring together global leaders, educators, young changemakers, and experts across three thematic panel discussions.BKMC Co-chairs H.E. Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Dr. Heinz Fischer, 11th President of Austria, will stress the importance of acting on climate literacy during the Forum.Other high-level speakers include H.E. Ham Sang Wook, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea in Vienna; Monika Froehler, CEO, Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens; Lim Hyun Mook, Director of the Asia-Pacific Centre of Education for International Understanding from South Korea; Lilitha Buti, a trailblazing young changemaker and Salzburg Global Fellow from South Africa; leading education experts Katrin Kohl and Charles Hopkins from York University in Canada; Stephanie Godec, Coordinator at the Austrian Commission for UNESCO, and many others.The three panel discussions will focus on the topics of “Empowering Educators for Effective Climate Education”, “Integrating Climate Education into Formal Curricula”, and “Community Engagement and Climate Education”.Closing remarks will be delivered by Impact Entrepreneur, Capacity Builder, Author, and Party Founder Matthias Strolz, and Actor, Director, and Sustainability Advocate Cornelius Obonya.Throughout the half-day event, participants and media representatives will have the opportunity to network and exchange with international experts, youth leaders, and policymakers committed to advancing climate education globally.Media Appointments:• 09.00 CET – Start of the high-level Opening Ceremony• 10.30 – 13.15 CET – Panel Discussions• 13.15-14.00 – Closing CeremonyLocation: Leopoldskronstraße 56-58, 5020 Salzburg (Admission from 08.30 to 09.00 CET)Journalists are encouraged to register through Eventbrite.For those unable to attend in person, a livestream will be available here: https://www.youtube.com/live/2vi2brhb6GI Images will be available post-event through the Ban Ki-moon Centre’s photo service link: https://bankimooncentre.org/fotoservice Visit the Event Page for more information and to register.About the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens:The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens’ mission is to foster leadership for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement by inspiring current leaders and empowering the next generation of changemakers. Celebrating its sixth-year founding anniversary this year, the BKMC conducts its work by advocating for governmental policymaking with current leaders on global issues such as sustainable development, climate action, gender justice, and transformative education while offering direct opportunities to young changemakers to amplify their voices and equip them with SDG knowledge, 21st-century skills, and global citizenship values.

