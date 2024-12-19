PHILIPPINES, December 19 - Press Release

December 19, 2024 Cayetano backs bills expanding state colleges and universities in provinces Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday backed the passage of bills that will expand several state universities and colleges (SUCs) in the provinces. Cayetano, who chairs the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, led a public hearing on measures to strengthen tertiary education in various provinces, such as Tawi-Tawi, Sultan Kudarat, and Bukidnon. Proposals included the creation of new state colleges, upgrading of existing ones into state universities, and conversion of satellite campuses into regular campuses. "We'll try na talagang maipasa ito by our next session ng late January to early February. We're just going through the requirements," Cayetano said, referring to the session resuming on January 13, 2025. Cayetano explained that expanding SUCs would bring education closer to students, reducing expenses for their families and increasing the students' chances of finishing college. He added that campuses boost economic activity in surrounding communities and strengthen the role of the academe in national development. "I'd really like to see the day na ang advisors ng mayors, governors, President are people from the academe. So the more the academe grows, the more the community grows," he said. However, Cayetano urged the SUCs to ensure consistent high-quality education across all their campuses. "Parang restaurant: Kung napakasarap ng pagkain mo sa main branch, make sure na 'pag nag-ibang branch ka, consistent din ang quality," he said. The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) also expressed support for the bills during the hearing, with the provision that the SUCs comply with minimum requirements including obtaining Certificates of Program Compliance for their degree offerings. Cayetano assured SUCs that his committee is ready to assist them in meeting these requirements. "The general rule is dapat kumpleto ang requirements, but I do believe in exceptions... So kung hindi kumpleto, let us know why, and let us see kung maja-justify natin," he said. "Kung kalahati ng requirements wala, we want to assist you but tell us how," he added, reiterating his support. Cayetano suportado ang mga panukalang magpapalawak sa ilang pampublikong kolehiyo sa mga probinsya Suportado ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetan ang mga panukalang batas na magpapalawak sa ilang state universities at colleges (SUCs) sa mga probinsya sa bansa. Sa pagdinig na isinagawa ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education na kaniyang pinamumunuan, tinalakay ni Cayetano ang hindi bababa sa 20 panukalang batas na magpapalakas sa tertiary education sa iba't ibang lalawigan, kabilang ang Tawi-Tawi, Sultan Kudarat, at Bukidnon. Kasama sa mga panukala ay ang paglikha ng mga bagong state college, pag-aangat sa status ng mga state college sa pagiging state university, at pag-convert sa regular campus ng mga satellite campus. "We'll try na talagang maipasa ito by our next session ng late January to early February. We're just going through the requirements," pahayag ni Cayetano. Naka-adjourn o pansamantalang magsasara ang sesyon ng Senado sa December 20, 2024 at muling magbubukas sa January 13, 2025. Sa pagdinig, ipinunto ni Cayetano na kapag pinalawak ang mga SUC ay mas malalapit ang edukasyon sa mga estudyante, kaya mababawasan ang gastos nila at tataas ang tsansa na makatapos sila ng pag-aaral. Nakakahatak din aniya ng economic activity kapag may kampus sa isang komunidad. "I'd really like to see the day na ang advisors ng mayors, governors, President are people from the academe. So the more the academe grows, the more the community grows," wika niya. Kasabay ng pagpapahayag ng suporta sa kanilang expansion, hinimok ni Cayetano ang mga SUC na tiyaking pareho ang kalidad ng edukasyon na ibibigay nila sa lahat ng kanilang campus. "Parang restaurant: Kung napakasarap ng pagkain mo sa main branch, make sure na 'pag ibang branch ka, consistent din ang quality," paalala niya. Sa pagdinig, nagpahayag din ng suporta ang Commission on Higher Education (CHED) sa mga panukala, basta't susunod ang mga SUC sa requirement at minimum standards gaya ng pagkakaroon ng Certificates of Program Compliance para sa kanilang mga degree program. Tiniyak ni Cayetano sa mga SUC na handa ang kanyang komite na tulungan sila sa pagtugon sa mga requirement na ito. "The general rule is dapat kumpleto ang requirements, but I do believe in exceptions... So kung hindi kumpleto, let us know why, and let us see kung maja-justify natin," pahayag niya. "Kung kalahati ng requirements wala, we want to assist you but tell us how," dagdag niya.

