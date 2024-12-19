New Report Focuses on Digital Threats Faced by Civilians During Armed Conflicts

Lee Xiaodong, one of the board members and founder of Fuxi Institution, emphasized that digital threats, though relevant to everyone, are often overlooked.

"Maintaining peace in the digital or cyberspace is not just a political issue between major powers' negotiations. Everyone, every stakeholder, must recognize the threats in the digital space and play a role in mitigating them. The release of the Chinese version of this report is a key step toward raising awareness of digital threats," Lee said.

The report pointed out that the malicious use of digital technologies and the spread of harmful information are increasingly destabilizing societies, making civilians more vulnerable.