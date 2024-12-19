EPA monitoring fire management at Mary's Mount Landfill

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) responded to initial reports of the fire, which has now been contained to two cells within the landfill. The fire is burning within the waste piles and landfill staff are working to fully extinguish it.

The EPA is aware some communities are being impacted by smoke and has installed an air quality monitor at Mullaley. Another monitor will be installed at Emerald Hill within the next 24 hours.

Residents impacted by smoke are advised to keep doors and windows closed where possible.

EPA officers have met with the owners of the facility and inspected the site. The size, placement and depth of the fire means water alone will not reduce it and it will take more time for the fire to be fully extinguished.

Work is ongoing to cover the impacted cells with soil, which will minimise smoke coming from the premises. It is expected that both cells will be covered in the next few days.

Air quality monitors are in place in Gunnedah and data is available to the public at https://www.airquality.nsw.gov.au/

We have commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire and will continue to work with the landfill owners to ensure the safety of the community and staff on-site.