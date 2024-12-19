Hunter Valley Operations fined $30,000 for non-compliance with saline water limits

Over a period of 10 days between 13 and 22 June, saline mine water was intermittently discharged into Farrells Creek, with an estimated 523 kilolitres making its way into the creek.

NSW EPA Executive Director of Operations Jason Gordon said while HVO has committed to completing work to improve its environmental performance, the potential impacts on the creek and the Hunter River could have been severe.

“HVO has a responsibility under its operating licence to ensure it has appropriate systems, practices and procedures in place to prevent this type of event,” Mr Gordon said.

“As participants in the Hunter River Salinity Trading Scheme (HRSTS), HVO is only allowed to discharge saline water into the catchment at certain times, such as during high flow and flood events, to ensure salinity in the surrounding creeks and rivers remains stable.

“By allowing this discharge to occur, HVO risked increasing salinity dramatically, which could have impacted aquatic ecosystems, irrigation and other water users reliant on the Hunter River catchment.”

The Hunter River Salinity Trading Scheme uses a system of tradeable credits to manage the discharge of saline water to the Hunter River from facilities such as coal mines.

Participants of the scheme can only discharge saline water in accordance with the HRSTS Regulation and they must comply with the conditions of the scheme under their Environment Protection Licences.

