Protector® – An Innovative, Hygienic Toothbrush to hit the Canadian market

Protector in Canada Protector® - A caring toothbrush

Health & Hygiene Collaborates with S&H Multi-businesses Ltd for the distribution of Protector® Toothbrushes in Canada

HERTFORSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S&H Multi businesses Ltd, a diverse and innovative company based in Richmond, BC. It specializes in delivering exceptional health-related products and hygiene solutions, with a strong commitment to excellence and tailored solutions for businesses. S&H has been engaged in the marketing of a diverse range of health care, personal care and household products., has signed up with Health and Hygiene Limited (UK) to handle the distribution of Protector Antiviral and Antibacterial Toothbrushes in Canada. S&H has earned a reputation as a trusted provider through its commitment to quality and innovation.Protector- a British leader in Antiviral & Antimicrobial breakthroughs is dedicated to creating products that redefine safety and hygiene. This partnership will undoubtedly strengthen their commitment to delivering innovative solutions for oral protection and hygiene in Canada.Protectoris a toothbrush with unique attributes that no other toothbrush brand offers. ProtectorToothbrush is a cleaner and safer alternative to the standard toothbrush. Protectoris a complete antiviral and antibacterial toothbrush from its bristles head to the handle that provides 99.99% protection against viruses, bacteria and microbes. Protectortoothbrush is powered by d2p anti-microbial technology by the British company Symphony Environmental. It is effective against 50 harmful microbes including coronavirus and is tested in accordance with ISO 22196 and ASTM E2149. It is the first brand with a variant for toddlers (besides the children's variant).''Protector's distribution drive will commence from January 2025, and S&H aims to make the product available in leading Coops, Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and all online channels. The first phase of the distribution round will be completed by the end of March 2025, to be followed by an active rollout into all targeted segments. Ms. Nabiha Noman, Director of S&H, stressed that she believed there were significant opportunities for collaboration between S&H Multi businesses Ltd and Health & Hygiene Ltd. Our expertise and commitment to quality could complement the efforts in expanding product offerings, enhancing distribution, and improving service efficiency. The addition of Protector to their portfolio is a moment of great satisfaction and pride. ''Protector stands out from the crowd with its unique attributes and is bound to create a stir in the oral hygiene market.''Mr. Amir Younus, Executive Director of Health & Hygiene, added that they will be proactively involved in supporting the brand. ''A number of trade and consumer initiatives have been planned to make Protector a big success in Canada,' he said, and ''strong campaigns to generate awareness and trials including endorsements by renowned Canadian dentists, instore promotions and social media activity will be an integral part of our plan,'' he added.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.