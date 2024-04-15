UAE’s Leading Dentists Applaud 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫® 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬 for Quality & Innovation
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫® Toothbrushes received an exceptional response from the Dentists, Hygienists and ConsumersDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫® Toothbrushes have made its headway into the UAE market and being greatly admired by Dentists, Hygienists and Consumers for its quality and innovation.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫® Antiviral and Antibacterial Toothbrush is SAFE and HYGIENIC that fights against bacteria, viruses & microbes and keeps your teeth and gums healthier. Its soft bristles are gentle on your gums for happy and comfortable brushing. You can count on Protector® toothbrushes for the perfect oral hygiene. Protector® is a complete antiviral and antibacterial toothbrush from its bristles head to the handle that provides 99.99% protection against viruses, bacteria and microbes. It has been extensively tested for efficacy and safety and conforms to all relevant international standards. Protector® toothbrush is powered by d2p anti-microbial technology. Health & Hygiene Limited- a British leader in Antiviral & Antimicrobial breakthroughs, is dedicated to creating products that redefine safety and hygiene.
𝐀 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐀𝐄 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫® 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐃𝐫. 𝐌𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐭𝐞𝐟 is the founder of iSmile Dental Center. He holds a master’s degree in Prosthodontics from King's College London, reflecting his commitment to excellence in dentistry and enhancing dental services and patient experience in the UAE.
"Protector's toothbrush marks a revolutionary leap in dental hygiene, being the first and only antibacterial and antiviral toothbrush of its kind. Protector have made significant strides towards a healthier future, embodying a dentist's commitment to preventive and patient-centered dentistry."
𝐃𝐫. 𝐌𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐠𝐝𝐲 is a highly skilled specialist periodontist and implantologist with a wealth of experience in the field of dentistry. He graduated from the Faculty of Oral and Dental Medicine at Ain Shams University, where he earned his D.D.S. degree in 2006 and his Doctorate degree PhD in periodontology in 2017. He is now an Associate Professor of Periodontology at the same university.
"Protector's Toothbrush is a breakthrough in oral care. Its advanced antimicrobial technology helps prevent infections, including Coronavirus. It's a great choice for a healthy smile."
𝐃𝐫. 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐧, Cosmetic and General Dentist with 12+ years in Dubai - UAE, leading a holistic practice providing ultimate treatment modalities of Dentistry.
“As a practicing dentist, I often recommend the Protector Toothbrushes to my patients for several compelling reasons. This toothbrush stands out for its exceptional quality and effectiveness in promoting good oral hygiene. Antiviral & Antibacterial efficacy of these toothbrushes is amazing, it is the right choice for perfect Oral Hygiene. Protector Toothbrush features soft, rounded bristles that are gentle yet highly effective in removing plaque and debris from teeth and along the gumline. This is crucial for maintaining healthy gums and preventing enamel wear. The ergonomic design of the Protector Toothbrush is another highlight. The handle is comfortable to hold and offers excellent control during brushing, which is especially beneficial for patients with limited dexterity. Furthermore, the durability of the Protector Toothbrush is impressive. It maintains its effectiveness and structural integrity over an extended period, reducing the frequency of replacements and contributing to sustainability. I frequently recommend this brand to my patients as part of their daily oral care routine. Protectors Toothbrush is a reliable choice that I confidently recommend to my patients seeking an effective tool for maintaining optimal oral hygiene.”
𝐃𝐫. 𝐌𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐝, a forward-thinking dentist, consistently embraces the latest advancements in dentistry worldwide and is an invited speaker at various international dental conferences. Beyond collaboration, he actively contributes to innovative solutions aimed at elevating dental care standards. Dr. Minshad leads the way in providing experiential dentistry with a holistic approach at his esteemed dental wellness center in Sharjah.
"Protector toothbrushes, with their patented polymer technology, provide a comprehensive approach that addresses both oral health and aesthetics. Their exceptional ability to combat viral and bacterial pathogens, along with preventing bacterial stains, is truly remarkable. Having personally tested and evaluated these products, I am delighted to endorse Protector toothbrushes and commend the company for their unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in oral care."
𝐌𝐫. 𝐎𝐛𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢 is an experienced Dental Hygienist with 15 years of practice in Dubai.
“Protector Toothbrushes are best amongst the competitors in UAE's market. Excellent results achieved with protector brushes especially its Antiviral & Antibacterial properties. Patients using Protector Toothbrushes are happy with the quality and performance.”
𝐃𝐫. 𝐇𝐢𝐛𝐚 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐢 brings about 10 years of experience to pediatric dental practice. Graduating with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in 2013, she furthered her academic pursuits with a Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) degree in 2017 and has worked in India, Kuwait and the UAE. As an active member of the Kuwait Dental Association and the Indian Society of Pedodontics & Preventive Dentistry, Dr. Hiba remains at the forefront of her field, staying abreast of the latest advancements and contributing to knowledge exchange within her professional circles.
“Protector has been my and my family’s choice since years! It has Antiviral & Antibacterial properties that protect your oral health from exposed surrounding bacteria! Guarding smiles. Trust Protector Toothbrush for gentle care and lasting protection."
Besides above, many other Senior Dentists in UAE greatly appreciated the quality and efficacy of Protector Toothbrushes. Some of the prominent names are 𝐃𝐫. 𝐑𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐚 𝐍𝐚𝐛𝐢, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐀𝐪𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐚 𝐙𝐚𝐟𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐦, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐝𝐞, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐚𝐚 𝐀𝐥𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐤𝐡, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐞, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐡𝐚 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐮, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐧, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐀𝐲𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐀𝐥𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐣, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐆𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐚.
Amir Younus
Health & Hygiene Limited
+44 7452 172305
ed@health-hygiene.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Protector Smile Community