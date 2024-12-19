Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR and Australia advocate for strong partnerships among key stakeholders to achieve quality education for persons with disabilities

To celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR (MoES) and Australia through the BEQUAL program hosted an event on 18th December highlighting successful partnerships for inclusive education. H.E. Dr. Samlane Phankhavong, Vice Minister of Education and Sports (MoES) and Ms. Benita Sommerville, Deputy Head of Mission, Australian Embassy hosted the event for around 75 representatives from various departments of MoES, Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs), development partners and NGOs. The event will be followed by a two-day training on “Understanding Disability”.

H.E. Dr. Samlane said “I would like to stress the importance of collaboration and partnerships for achieving MoES’ Inclusive Education Strategy 2030 goals and objectives. The event today aims to strengthen this collaboration among MoES departments, the Inclusive Education Promotion Center (IEPC) and key stakeholders to advance inclusive education in Lao PDR. I expect by the end of the day we will have concrete commitments from all participants to eliminate barriers and promote equitable access to quality education for all learners.”

Ms Benita Sommerville added “Supporting the rights of people with disability reflects Australian values. Australia’s new International Disability Equity and Rights Strategy was launched on the 28 November 2024, marking a shift in our focus from disability inclusion to disability equity and rights, placing partnerships with people with disability at the heart of our international engagement.”

Through a variety of activities, the event brought to life the theme of International Day of People with Disabilities IDPWD 2024: “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future”. It began with a lively performance from students from Hands of Hope signing a song in Lao sign language while students from the School for the Blind played music and sang.

H.E. Dr. Samlane said “The Ministry of Education and Sports and Australia are committed to fostering an education system that is accessible and inclusive for all learners. This includes ensuring that central-level MoES staff, policymakers, and educators fully understand the needs and rights of persons with disabilities and work to implement policies that translate into tangible improvements at the school level.”