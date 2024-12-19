By the Numbers: EGLE approves more than $25 million in brownfield funding in 2024 fiscal year

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) approved more than $25 million in brownfield redevelopment funding across the state in the 2024 fiscal year. The money went to 87 projects in 55 communities, drawing capital investment estimated at more than $1 billion.

