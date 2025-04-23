Governor Whitmer announces statewide Michigan Home Energy Rebates Program to help families save thousands on energy costs

DETROIT — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the statewide launch of the Michigan Home Energy Rebates Program (MiHER), a program that will help households across the state save thousands of dollars on energy expenses through home energy improvements and new, efficient appliances.

The program, administered by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), can make a big difference in lowering costs for families, as 86% of the energy used in a home comes from heating and cooling spaces, boiling water, cooking, and refrigeration.

“With the statewide launch of the MiHER program, we’re helping Michigan families save money while upgrading their homes to make them more efficient and cut energy costs,” Governor Whitmer said. “Michigan families should not have to choose between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table. These upgrades aren’t just about savings – they’re about comfort and quality of life. Through these programs, households can qualify for up to $34,000 in rebates, helping to make critical home improvements more affordable.”

Up to 15,000 households across the state will benefit from the statewide rollout of MiHER. These rebate options support energy efficiency and electrification upgrades for single and multifamily homes. While all Michigan households – homeowners or renters – can pursue energy efficiency upgrades, MiHER will prioritize households with incomes at or below 80% of their county’s Area Median Income (AMI). Across the two programs, households are eligible for up to $34,000 in rebates.

MiHER includes two programs:

Home Efficiency Rebates (HER) will provide funding to lower the up-front cost of whole-home energy efficiency upgrades, including insulation, air sealing, and heating and cooling. HER covers rebates for energy efficiency upgrades that save 15%-20% of the home’s energy use. Households are eligible for up to $20,000.

Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) will help reduce the up-front cost of efficient electric technologies, with rebates for high-efficiency home appliances and equipment. Among the maximum rebates available are $840 for an electric stove or dryer; $1,750 for a heat pump water heater; $1,600 for insulation, air sealing and ventilation; $2,500 for electric wiring upgrades; and $8,000 for a heat pump for heating or cooling. Households are eligible for up to $14,000.

Michigan renters and homeowners interested in the programs can learn more at Michigan.gov/HomeEnergyRebates and can submit a MiHER application. Once the application is approved, households will be directed to select an approved MiHER contractor to conduct a home assessment. Eligible rebate work will be completed by MiHER contractors. Once the project is complete, the rebate payment will go directly to the MiHER contractor. For low-income households, 100% of the work is covered.

“Every Michigander deserves a comfortable, affordable, and energy-efficient home,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “We’re grateful for Governor Whitmer’s leadership and the continued support of our Legislature for policies that prioritize clean energy, economic equity, and affordability. By improving home efficiency and accelerating cleaner technology, we’re advancing Michigan's sustainable and resilient future, all while aligning with EGLE’s mission to protect and enhance the places where we live, work, and play – today and for future generations.”

In addition to saving families thousands of dollars, MiHER is helping to create and sustain good-paying jobs in construction, HVAC, energy efficiency and appliance installation—boosting our workforce and supporting local communities. Contractors are an integral part of the success of MiHER by enrolling families, assessing homes, conducting energy upgrades and capturing energy savings. Contractors are also eligible to receive bonuses for qualified projects in eligible communities. Contractors are encouraged to sign up to become a MiHER contractor.

Michigan received $211 million for MiHER through the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which authorized the U.S. Department of Energy to establish Home Energy Rebates nationally, saving households up to $1 billion annually on energy bills and supporting more than 50,000 U.S. jobs.

In November, Michigan launched its program on a pilot basis in Marquette County and Holland, in collaboration with the Upper Peninsula Power Company, SEMCO ENERGY Gas Company, and the Holland Board of Public Works. This initial phase helped refine the program, making Michigan the first state in the Midwest to implement both components of the federal Home Energy Rebates program.

Among the beneficiaries of the pilot program was Upper Peninsula resident Laura Maze, who received home weatherproofing and electrical upgrades.

“There are no words to express my gratitude for thinking of me and my house for the pilot project,” Maze said. “My house is warmer, I don’t feel drafts, the floors are warmer, and I don’t hear a lot of road noise. I am just amazed.”

For more information on the MiHER program, visit Michigan.gov/HomeEnergyRebates or contact the CLEAResult Call Center at 855-510-7080.