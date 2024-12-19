PHILIPPINES, December 19 - Press Release

December 18, 2024 KOKO TO RECEIVE 'BADGE FOR COOPERATION' FROM RUSSIA The Senate adopted a concurrent resolution granting Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III permission to accept the "Badge for Cooperation" from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for his significant contributions to strengthening Philippine-Russian relations. "The 'Badge For Cooperation' is a prestigious honor that underscores Senator Pimentel's significant role in fostering closer ties between Russia and the Philippines," the resolution states. The award acknowledges Pimentel's dedication to fostering closer ties between the two countries, even describing Russia as a "non-traditional friend" of the Philippines. The Badge for Cooperation is an award conferred by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to distinguished individuals from different countries for their remarkable contributions in fortifying diplomatic and friendly relations with Russia and forwarding shared interests in various fields. In his acceptance remarks, Pimentel expressed his commitment to building these "non-traditional" friendships, stating: "You know Russia is a non-traditional friend of the Philippines, so we should be developing this bridge to this friendship with these non-traditional countries, Mr. President, so I have volunteered to do this job, and I hope that I will continue to give honor to our country and our country's relationships with these countries that we are not used to being closed to, Mr. President." Pimentel's efforts include authoring a bill to commemorate Philippine-Russian friendship, engaging in discussions with Russian delegates, and serving as President of the Philippines-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Association. He has also actively promoted bilateral cooperation through various initiatives, such as sponsoring treaties on mutual legal assistance and extradition, leading congressional delegations to Russia, and coordinating with the City of Manila to locate the graves of Russian sailors. In his acceptance speech, Pimentel expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying, "This will be part of the long journey, and I thank you for allowing me to accept their recognition of our efforts in developing ties with the Russian Federation. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat." He also thanked Senator Joel Villanueva, who sponsored the resolution, saying: "Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat, of course, to my good friend Senator Joel Villanueva, who filed and sponsored the resolution. Maraming salamat po." The resolution, adopted on December 17, 2024, cites Article 9-B, Section 8 of the 1987 Constitution and Section 47 of Republic Act No. 8491, the "Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines," as the basis for granting Pimentel permission to accept the award.

