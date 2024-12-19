PHILIPPINES, December 19 - Press Release

December 19, 2024 Senators back PHIVOLCS Modernization Act as Cayetano pushes measure forward Senators expressed strong support for the PHIVOLCS Modernization Act (Senate Bill No. 2825) as Senator Alan Peter Cayetano brought the measure to the Senate floor on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. During the session, the period of amendments was opened with Senators Joel Villanueva, Pia Cayetano, Loren Legarda, and Aquilino Pimentel III proposing refinements to strengthen the measure. Earlier this month, Cayetano emphasized the urgent need to modernize the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, citing the minor eruption of Taal Volcano as a wake-up call for improving the country's disaster preparedness. He further stressed this urgency following the recent eruption of Mount Kanlaon, which displaced several families. "Considering the importance of this bill and urgency, if that isn't a sign, then I don't know what is. Nakikiramay po tayo sa mga naapektuhan ng pagsabog ng Kanlaon na ngayon nadisplace, and [we] hope we can do more for them," he said. Through this bill, the senator highlighted the importance of a proactive approach to disaster preparedness and risk reduction. He explained that the measure will address gaps in the country's current system by modernizing PHIVOLCS' equipment, increasing the number of seismic stations, and improving salaries and training for its personnel. Recognizing the bill's significance, senators expressed their full support, pointing out the need for swift legislative action to strengthen the country's disaster preparedness framework. The PHIVOLCS Modernization Act has now been approved on Second Reading, with amendments, by the Senate. Senado, suportado ang PHIVOLCS Modernization Act na isinusulong ni Cayetano Ipinakita ng mga senador ang matinding suporta sa PHIVOLCS Modernization Act (Senate Bill No. 2825) nang ilatag ito ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa Senado nitong Martes, December 17, 2024. Sa nasabing sesyon, binuksan ang period of amendments kung saan nagbigay ng mga suhestiyon ang mga senador na sina Joel Villanueva, Pia Cayetano, Loren Legarda, at Aquilino Pimentel III upang mas mapalakas ang panukala. Nitong mga nakaraang linggo, ipinahayag ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng agarang modernisasyon ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Ito ay kasunod ng mga aktibidad ng Taal Volcano na nagsilbi aniyang "wake-up call" upang mapabuti ang paghahanda ng bansa sa mga kalamidad. Mas lalo pang pinatibay ng senador ang pahayag na ito matapos ang kamakailang pagsabog ng Mount Kanlaon na nagresulta sa paglikas ng maraming pamilya. "Considering the importance of this bill and urgency, if that isn't a sign, then I don't know what is. Nakikiramay po tayo sa mga naapektuhan ng pagsabog ng Kanlaon na ngayon nadisplace, and [we] hope we can do more for them," sabi ni Cayetano. Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang ito, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang pangangailangan ng isang proaktibong hakbang para sa disaster preparedness at risk reduction. Ayon sa kanya, tinutugunan ng batas na ito ang mga kakulangan sa kasalukuyang sistema ng bansa sa pamamagitan ng modernisasyon ng kagamitan ng PHIVOLCS, pagpaparami ng mga seismic station, at pagpapabuti ng sahod at pagsasanay ng mga kawani nito. Dahil sa kahalagahan ng panukala, ipinaabot ng mga senador ang kanilang buong suporta at pinanindigan ang pangangailangan ng mabilis na aksyon upang mapalakas ang kahandaan ng bansa sa mga kalamidad. Inaprubahan na sa Second Reading, with Amendments ang PHIVOLCS Modernization Act sa Senado.

