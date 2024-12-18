The women overcoming the impacts of the war in Ukraine

Eventually, there came an opportunity to be involved in expanding this work with communities.

“The Tenth of April (TTA) created a joint project to create a social room for working with children and adults, conducting various trainings, and providing support areas across a range of activities.

The social room is a space for various activities like training sessions, meetings, and focus groups, including GBV training and self-help classes. Teachers help students and parents catch up on education, while psychologists provide support and training sessions. NGOs and organizations use the room for trainings, sharing information about available support for displaced and local communities, and sometimes distributing aid.

“TTA proposed I become a facilitator, and I enjoyed it. I liked the atmosphere, the principles of work, and the activities of the NGO. When I realized my role was to assist vulnerable groups, I understood that this was my calling. It allowed me to help my community and people in difficult life situations.”

Kseniia said they began with a social room and this was eventually followed by installing outdoor gym equipment, and conducting group sessions to identify people's needs and feelings.

“We underwent a powerful three-month training program on self-help and mental health recovery for Ukrainians. These sessions were conducted by psychologists from TTA. Teachers were chosen because they are close to parents, who, in turn, would bring their friends or relatives to participate,” Kseniia said.

“Once certified, we started working with people to not only restore the community but also address their emotional well-being. Emotional recovery is vital because everyone has a unique story.”

“When I visit people I support and talk to them, it often brings tears of gratitude. Initially, it was hard for me too, but now I see their smiles, and I know I’m making a difference. Helping children during training sessions and seeing their laughter and smiles is something I deeply value and love.”