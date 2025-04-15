Strengthening the Oxfam Confederation: Historic Decisions on Affiliation in the Philippines, Kenya and Senegal

The Oxfam Confederation has taken a major step forward on its journey to becoming more diverse, inclusive, and locally led.

At the March 2025 Affiliate Business Meeting (ABM), all Oxfam Affiliates unanimously approved three significant affiliation decisions:

Oxfam Pilipinas has become a Full Affiliate of the Confederation.

Oxfam Kenya and Oxfam Senegal have been confirmed as Prospective Affiliates.



These decisions mark a historic moment, not just in structural terms, but as an expression of Oxfam’s feminist and decolonial commitments, and our shared ambition to shift power and centre leadership in the Global South. In 2020, Oxfam committed to becoming a peer-based Affiliate Network by 2030, with parity between northern and southern Affiliates. Affiliation journeys – from an exploration phase to Prospective Affiliate status and then Full Affiliate status – are central to this transformation.

Oxfam Pilipinas has transitioned from an existing Country Program into an independent national organisation, becoming a Full Affiliate after a robust process of transformation. This builds on over 35 years of presence in the country and deep partnerships with movements for social, gender, and climate justice. With a strong feminist and rights-based identity, Oxfam Pilipinas leads with a vision of Patas na Bukas: The Future is Equal – advancing humanitarian leadership, resilient governance, and the power of grassroots activism.